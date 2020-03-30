Panama continues its total quarantine for an indefinite period. President Laurentino Cortizo told his nation in a recent broadcast, explaining that the measure is based on evidence previously evaluated by the health team dealing with the pandemic.

The round the clock quarantine exempts 18 groups or industries, among them, the police; emergency officials; personnel from the Ministry of Health, the Social Security Fund, the Fire Department, Sinaproc, Acodeco, Idaan, the Cleaning Authority, Sume-911, the ACP and the media.

The executive decree allows two hours of daily mobility of people, based on the last digit of their identity card or passport, reports Newsroom Panama.

The restriction exempts mobility to purchasing food or medicine and in a medical emergency. Senior citizens and people with disabilities must complete their errands between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.

On Sunday, March 29, the Cortizo government announced new rules for taxis, buses, and and transporters: Taxis can only provide its service from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm An exception is made for drivers who transport medical personnel, who can work outside the established hours

MiBus introduced a new schedule for the transit of the metro buses from 4:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Drivers of private vehicles were reminded that they can only be on the roads of the country in the two hours assigned, according to the rule of the last digit of the ID, which has been in force since March 25 when the total quarantine began.

As of this Monday morning, March 30, Panama has 989 reported cases of the covid-19 and reported 24 deaths.