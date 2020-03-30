A decrease of between 50% and 30% in the electricity distribution rate for more than a million customers, announced the President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, as a palliative and solidarity measure for Panamanians in the midst of the global crisis in COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure will grant a 50% reduction in the electricity rate to customers who consume from 0 to 300 kWh, which represent about 70%, according to BNAmericas.

While a 30% decrease in the rate will be granted to those who consume from 301 kWh to 1,000 kWh, a measure that will also benefit small and medium-sized companies and achieve aid to about 95% of Panamanians for the period that comprises April 1 to June 30 of this year.

“None of those who are not working will have their electricity cut off,” said the president, while asking those who do have their income to pay their bills. “This is a way of being in solidarity with everyone,” he said.