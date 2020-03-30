Sports has been hit by the coronavirus as all kinds of tournaments in gyms or open venues have been canceled for the moment.

For this reason, the challenge of competing through virtual cheerleading was launched, a modality that arises as an option for athletes from their homes to remain active in the discipline.

The Costa Rica Spirit Virtual Cup directed for cheerleaders in our country and the V-Battle directed for all of Latin America come to the fore as the first official tournaments from this platform.

Both in alliance by World Cheer Co, based in Colombia.