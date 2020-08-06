Panama suspension of international flights continues

PANAMA CITY – On July 17, the Government of Panama extended the suspension of international commercial passenger and domestic charter flights, originally announced on March 26, for an additional 30 days beginning July 22.

The previous exceptions for cargo, humanitarian, medical supplies, medical evacuation, and vaccines remain in place.

International flights were first suspended in March as the spread of the virus prompted authorities to impose measures to better contain it.

The country’s Tocumen airport is a major hub for Panama-based Copa Airlines, which like other carriers has been hard hit by the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, August 5, Panama had reported 70,231 total cases of the coronavirus and 1,553 deaths.

