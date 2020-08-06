Thursday, 6 August 2020
DONATE
Central AmericaPanama

Panama suspension of international flights continues

Q24N
By Q24N
35
Modified date:

PANAMA CITY – On July 17, the Government of Panama extended the suspension of international commercial passenger and domestic charter flights, originally announced on March 26, for an additional 30 days beginning July 22.  

The previous exceptions for cargo, humanitarian, medical supplies, medical evacuation, and vaccines remain in place.  

International flights were first suspended in March as the spread of the virus prompted authorities to impose measures to better contain it.

The country’s Tocumen airport is a major hub for Panama-based Copa Airlines, which like other carriers has been hard hit by the pandemic.

- paying the bills -

As of Wednesday, August 5, Panama had reported 70,231 total cases of the coronavirus and 1,553 deaths.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCovid-19 in Costa Rica: More than 20,000 cases; 100 patients in ICU
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Land borders will not open on August 1

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The land borders with Nicaragua and Panama are not within...
Read more

More than 15,000 foreigners rejected

HQ Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) As a result of the operations of the Ministry of...
Read more

MOST READ

Travel Stories

Passenger on first flight shares her experience on arrival to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Posted by Nef Powell‎ to Expatriates in Costa Rica Facebook group: I flew into Costa Rica last night. I wanted to just share...
Read more
Chile

Chile’s Sebastian Pinera’s government teeters towards collapse

Deutsche Welle -
(Q24N) The political atmosphere in Chile is highly charged. Parliament just adopted a controversial reform that allows citizens to have 10% of their pensions...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 367 new cases on August 1; ICU cases almost 100

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 367 new cases for Saturday, August 1, with a cumulative total of 18.187. The number recovered increased to 4,531. The...
Redaqted

Costa Rica President admits that police violated protocol by arresting protesters

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado admitted this Friday that the Fuerza Publica (police) did not abide by the protocol agreed to in attending demonstrations, when...
National

IATA warns Costa Rica for overcharging on travel insurance

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) issued a warning to the Costa Rican government for the "excessive" cost of the mandatory travel insurance...
Santa Ana

Protesters block ruta 27 in Santa Ana this Friday morning

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) As had been announced, this Friday morning an important number of people blocked the Ruta 27, in the area of the Mega Super...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA