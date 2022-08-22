Monday 22 August 2022
type here...
Search

Pediatricians ask to accelerate the entry of vaccines against Covid-19 for children between six months and five years

Children's Hospital reports an increase in hospitalizations

HealthCoronavirusThe Third Column
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Pediatricians ask to accelerate the entry of vaccines against Covid-19 for children between six months and five years

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is waiting for the arrival...
Read more

Expect the price of coffee to continue to rise, experts say

QCOSTARICA - Economists from the Universidad Nacional (UNA) -...
Read more

Little rain expected this Monday despite a new tropical wave

QCOSTARICA - The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico...
Read more

Why are there so many potholes in the roads of Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Read more

Dollar exchange tanks to below ¢650

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange rate has been on...
Read more

How are sports appealing to a younger generation?

In Costa Rica, sports are prevalent, and things like...
Read more

Worst 5 career ending injuries in the NFL

Although it might have its spiritual home in North...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢647.81 Buy

¢655.03 Sell

20 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is waiting for the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine for the population between six months and five years of age, expected, according to the National Emergency Commission (CNE), to enter the country in the last quarter of this year.

For the Asociación Costarricense de Pediatría (ACOPE) – Costa Rican Association of Pediatrics,  it is necessary for the country to expedite the entry of these vaccines, due to the impact of the pandemic on the child population.

- Advertisement -

The Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) – National Children’s Hospital (HNN) in San Jose – reports, in recent weeks,  high numbers of minors hospitalized for covid-19. According to the latest cut, 19 children were hospitalized for Covid-19, of which five were in critical care. Most are children under the age of five.

Julia Fernández, president of ACOPE, said that she is concerned that in the midst of an increase in children hospitalized for coronavirus, the country does not have these vaccines.

Fernández highlighted the urgency of intensifying vaccination campaigns so that parents can immunize minors.

The National Children’s Hospital urges parents to take extreme hygiene measures in the child population, to reduce the risk of getting sick from respiratory viruses.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleExpect the price of coffee to continue to rise, experts say
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

The lifting of the state of emergency due to covid-19 is in effect

QCOSTARICA - As of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the State of...
Read more

Costa Rica awaits vaccine against Covid-19 for children

QCOSTARICA - On July 14, the Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Dollar Exchange

Dollar exchange tanks to below ¢650

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange rate has been on...
National

Coastal provinces have the highest fatality rates on the road: study

QCOSTARICA - Traffic accident statistics reveal a growth, some...
Paying the bills