Pediatricians ask to accelerate the entry of vaccines against Covid-19 for children between six months and five years

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is waiting for the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine for the population between six months and five years of age, expected, according to the National Emergency Commission (CNE), to enter the country in the last quarter of this year.

For the Asociación Costarricense de Pediatría (ACOPE) – Costa Rican Association of Pediatrics, it is necessary for the country to expedite the entry of these vaccines, due to the impact of the pandemic on the child population.

The Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) – National Children’s Hospital (HNN) in San Jose – reports, in recent weeks, high numbers of minors hospitalized for covid-19. According to the latest cut, 19 children were hospitalized for Covid-19, of which five were in critical care. Most are children under the age of five.

Julia Fernández, president of ACOPE, said that she is concerned that in the midst of an increase in children hospitalized for coronavirus, the country does not have these vaccines.

Fernández highlighted the urgency of intensifying vaccination campaigns so that parents can immunize minors.

The National Children’s Hospital urges parents to take extreme hygiene measures in the child population, to reduce the risk of getting sick from respiratory viruses.

