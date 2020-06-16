Travel warning due to COVID-19; This could change

(QCOSTARICA) In less than two weeks, Costa Rica’s borders could re-open to the arrival of foreigners. The current border restrictions at all land, sea, and airports, unless extended again, end on June 30.

That would mean the return of the arrival of tourists as early as July 1.

Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the Government of Costa Rica has restricted entry only to Costa Ricans and foreign nationals with a legal residence (who did not leave the country on or after March 24 – or who will leave Costa Rica during the travel restriction – cannot re-enter Costa Rica while the current restriction is in force) .

- paying the bills -

The restriction is effective from March 18th, at 11:59 pm through June 30th at 11:59 pm, and applies to land, sea, and air arrivals.

Besides Costa Rican nationals and legal residents, the following travelers are exempt from this restriction; therefore, they are permitted to enter Costa Rica:

Aircrews and all personnel related to commerce and goods supply

Diplomatic and consular officers (and their family) of foreign embassies and missions duly accredited in Costa Rica

International crew members related to air, sea and land transportation

Foreigners in transit to other destinations outside Costa Rica. They will be permitted to remain only in their respective boarding lounges

Foreign minors born out of Costa Rican parents who travel with one or both Costa Rican parents, even if they are not registered as Costa Rican nationals or are in the process of such registration. It is mandatory for them to be properly identified with a valid passport and a Birth Certificate.

Foreign nationals married to Costa Rican nationals. They must be accompanied by his/her Costa Rican spouse and are required to show an original Marriage Certificate.

Foreign nationals who are parents of Costa Rican minors (under the age of 18 years old). They must be accompanied by their Costa Rican children and must show an original Birth Certificate.

Mandatory quarantine: As of March 16, anyone arriving in Costa Rica from another country must self-quarantine for 14 days subjected to monitoring by the Immigration Office and the Ministry of Health.

Notwithstanding the June 30 ending of border restrictions, there is one line in the Costa Rica Embassy in Washington DC advisory that contradicts that: No tourist visas will be granted before July 18th, 2020.

What gives?

- paying the bills -

I suppose we have to wait and see what comes up in the coming days.

Read the advisory here: http://costarica-embassy.org/index.php?q=node/150

En Español here: http://costarica-embassy.org/index.php?q=node/149