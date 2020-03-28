The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) report having issued fines to 212 on the third night of the vehicular restrictions. The majority in the metropolitan area.

The restriction is in effect countrywide from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am weeknights and from 8:00 pm to 5:00 on weekends.

In addition, 328 drivers were fined in the first nights (Wednesday and Thursday) of the measure to motivate people to stay home.

“People are not paying attention,” lamented Michael Soto, the Minister of Public security, whose national police force is working in conjunction with Transito.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢23,000 colones. In addition to the traffic police, authorized officers of the Fuerza Publica and municipal police forces can sanction drivers.

Many say the fine is too low, not a motivation to disobey. Or maybe drivers are not accustomed to seeing the traffic police out at night.

The measure will continue, unless extended due to the health situation associated with the spread of COVID-19, until April 12.

As of this Friday, March 27, 263 positive cases of the coronavirus were reported in Costa Rica, with 2 deceased.