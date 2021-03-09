Tuesday 9 March 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

People vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to isolate if they are a positive case contact

by Rico
RICO’s COVID-19 DIGEST (QCOSTARICA) People vaccinated against COVID-19 who are in contact with a person positive for SARS-CoV-2 will be considered low risk and will not have to isolate.

This is established in the update (number 18) of the National Guidelines for the Surveillance of the COVID-19 disease (Lineamientos Nacionales para la Vigilancia de la enfermedad COVID-19), the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, March 8.

Isolation can be avoided as long as:

  • Have completed the vaccination schedule for COVID-19 (two doses).
  • 14 days have elapsed after completing the vaccination schedule.
  • And there are no symptoms.

In the case of health workers, prison police, officials of long-stay homes and caregivers of vulnerable groups, even when they are defined as low-risk contacts, they will be tested for PCR for SARS-CoV-2 on the fifth day after initial contact, this in order to study the presence or absence of the virus. If the test is positive the person will have to self isolate.

However, any person vaccinated and with a period greater than 90 days after the end date of their vaccination schedule, and who has contact with a person confirmed by laboratory for COVID 19, will be classified as a close contact and the corresponding isolation, given the protection time offered by the vaccine is not yet clearly known.

As scientific evidence regarding the scope of protection conferred by vaccines is published, the corresponding changes will be made in the guidelines.

Updates

It appears that the Ministry of Health has given up on providing us with timely reports on the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health “Situacion Nacional” page has this message this morning, Earlier in the morning it still had numbers for March 5.

The last report posted was on March 5, this morning (March 9), the only update is that they are updating. Interesting an update to say they are updating an update that should have been updated 4 days ago.

 

