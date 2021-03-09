Tuesday 9 March 2021
type here...
Central AmericaNicaragua

Nicaragua: Daniel Ortega prepares his ‘re-election’

by Q24N
8

On November 7, Nicaraguans will go to the poll in elections lacking democratic guarantees, without minimum conditions to promote healthy competition for power. In the absence of unexpected events, the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo will perpetuate itself in control of the state apparatus, not just the presidency, because the other institutions resigned, a long time ago, to play the role assigned to each by design.

The confiscated offices of Confidencial converted into a health facility. Photo: Nayira Valenzuela

To achieve this, the dictatorship undertook the erosion of obstacles in its path, beginning with the most formidable: freedom of the press.

The most recent mockery against independent journalism was the opening of offices of the Ministry of Health at the headquarters of Confidencial and 100% Noticias online news, illegally confiscated in December 2018 by armed policemen, without legal proceedings.

The newsroom of ‘Confidencial’ is not within the four walls of a confiscated office, but in the commitment of journalistsCarlos F. Chamorro

- Advertisement -

The intervention of the two media – months after the protests that were repressed with bullets by the regime, its policemen and paramilitaries – was the culmination of a long process of harassment to which other journalistic companies were also subjected, such as the historic newspaper La Prensa, victim of a prolonged customs blockade to prevent him from importing paper.

Aníbal Toruño, director of Radio Darío, whose facilities in León were destroyed on April 20, 2018, has suffered three raids at his residence this year.

The attacks, threats, intimidation and surveillance of journalists force many to take the path of exile, several of them in Costa Rica, where they are welcomed with the traditional Costa Rican sympathy by the defenders of freedom. Some, who arrived in Costa Rica after the 2018 repression, returned to Nicaragua, at serious risk to their freedom and physical integrity.

Meanwhile, the regime advanced the project of endowing the repression of the independent press with a semblance of legality. Apart from the lack of procedural guarantees in the courts dominated by the Sandinistas, as was clear in the proceedings for libel and slander promoted by regime officials against journalists Kalúa Salazar, David Quintana and William Aragón, the dictatorship created new crimes.

- Advertisement -

The Gag Law, approved in October last year, imposes two to five years in prison for anyone who spreads false news capable of causing “fear, anxiety or alarm in the population”, damaging the honor, prestige and dignity of other people or endangering public order or “sovereign security.”

Even democratic countries with strong and independent judicial systems do not place the establishment of “the truth” in the hands of their judges to punish anyone who deviates from it so severely.

Ortega and his regime have in that faculty an ideal mechanism for the repression and imposition of his speech, to the exclusion of others, when it is convenient for them.

To complement the gag, the Sandinista parliamentarians also approved the Law for the Regulation of Foreign Agents. Any organization or person that receives external financing is obliged to register as such and is prohibited from expressing itself on the internal affairs of the country. As is evident, the law prevents the operation of organizations dedicated to the defense of human rights, often dependent on international cooperation.

The siege imposed by the Ortega/Murillo regime on public freedoms, particularly freedom of expression, confirms the intention of holding a farce in November.

That is all the more reason for the international community to pay special attention to the process and be ready to denounce and punish those who violate the popular will through repression and tricks.

- Advertisement -

This opinion article was originally published in La Nacion (Costa Rica). It has been translated and adapted by Today Nicaragua staff.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleLeprechauns: Facts About the Irish Trickster Fairy
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

The train that does not disappear

The “PERMANENT LOOTING OF NICARAGUA” Caption: There is no one to get...
Read more

Ortega wants for Nicaragua to join the “international space community”

TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega, seeks to place Nicaragua in the...
Read more

MOST READ

Today Costa Rica wakes up to an increase in fuel prices, the third this year

Health

47 travelers have tried to leave the country with false covid-19 test results in two weeks

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported on Friday that, in a period of two weeks, 47 travelers have tried to leave...
Business

Panasonic will invest US$10 M to move operations from Asia to Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Panasonic announced that it will invest US$10 million dollars in the expansion of its plant in Costa Rica, in order to move...
Expat Focus

Best Places to Retire in Latin America in 2021 — InternationalLiving.com

Q Costa Rica -
International Living’s annual Global Retirement Index compares, contrasts, ranks, and rates 25 countries across 10 categories. “All over the planet, we’ve identified friendly, good-value, warm-weather...
Front Page

The year of the pandemic: the Juan Santamaría went from ‘bustling’ to desolation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Within a few months, the Juan Santamaría International Airport or San Jose airport (SJO), went from being “bustling” to becoming a practically...
Economy

IMF sets its clear requirements for Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) finally said yes to the loan for almost US$1.78 billion and to the fiscal adjustment commitment proposed...
Guatemala

Guatemala receives 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated by India

Q24N -
Q24N - Guatemala on Tuesday received 200,000 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 donated by India, which it will use to complete the immunization...
Front Page

Government rules out, for now, toughening sanitary measures for Semana Santa

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Semana Santa, if the number of daily new cases continues on its current trend, we will not see the harsh sanitary...
Health

“I tell people: don’t be afraid, get vaccinated!”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Don't be afraid, get vaccinated," are words of doña Irma Ceciliano, in a virtual conversation, along with three other seniors, telling President...
Venezuela

Venezuela to introduce one million bolivar banknote

Q24N -
TODAY VENEZUELA – The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) announced Friday the introduction of three new banknotes: 200,000, 500,000 and one million bolivars. But with...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.