Tuesday 9 March 2021
type here...
RedaqtedBlogsRico's Digest

Public employees could not work more than 50 years with the State

Congress proposing to limit service of civil servants; currently, 1,860 people aged from 61 to 86 continue to serve

by Rico
21

RICO’s TICO BULL – Bad news for those vying for long life in public service in Costa Rica. According to Eduardo Cruickshank, president of Congress, civil servants who complete 50 years of work with the state would have to retire.

Eduardo Cruickshank, president of Congress

At the end of 50 years as a government employee, one has to (must) voluntarily decide whether to take retirement or seek other work alternatives in, and you have to like this, “other productive sectors”.

- Advertisement -

“The proposal seeks to remove pressure on public finances in the payment of annuities and open up jobs for new generations of workers to access the public service,” said Cruickshank.

Thus the proposal would remove that one reason why so many civil servants choose not to retire, despite meeting the requirements to do so.

According to the Régimen de pensión básico (IVM) – Basic pension scheme records by the Superintendency of Pensions, alone, there are 1,860 civil servants registered, aged between 61 and 86, who continue to serve.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articlePeople vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to isolate if they are a positive case contact
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Best Places to Retire in Latin America in 2021 — InternationalLiving.com

International Living’s annual Global Retirement Index compares, contrasts, ranks, and rates...
Read more

Costa Rica ranks as the best destination for retirees in the 2021 global index

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica was placed in the first place as...
Read more

MOST READ

Live press conference on the pandemic will now be weekly

Front Page

The year of the pandemic: the Juan Santamaría went from ‘bustling’ to desolation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Within a few months, the Juan Santamaría International Airport or San Jose airport (SJO), went from being “bustling” to becoming a practically...
Employment

Unemployment in Costa Rica has affected women the most during the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The latest unemployment figures show that women have been affected the most during the pandemic: more than a quarter of the female...
Health

Costa Rica begins second pandemic year with 3 urgent tasks: vaccinate, reactivate economy and recover education

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The pandemic is not over. Not yet. We still have some time to go before getting there. Perhaps that is the most...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Costa Rica received a shipment of 110,000 vaccines against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Tuesday night, March 2, Costa Rica received the largest shipment of covid-19 vaccines, 109,980 doses from Pfizer / Biontech to continues...
National

It’s been 7 years, but it’s done: Costa Rica and Panama complete Sixaola border bridge

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After almost three years of starting the work and four before that to the get contract awarded, authorities of the governments of...
HQ

More than 36,000 people in indigenous territories will have telephony and internet

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Some 36,000 people from 14 indigenous territories in the South and Atlantic zones will benefit from broadband services and fixed and mobile...
El Salvador

Nayib Bukele devastated and opened a fear: what will the “millennial populist” do with absolute power in El Salvador

Q24N -
Q24N - Nayib Bukele entered the legislative palace surrounded by military personnel carrying long weapons. He walked in front of the benches before the...
Health

In the first year of the pandemic, Costa Rica has the fifth lowest mortality from covid-19 in Latin America

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  How has Costa Rica done during its first year in the fight against covid-19? If you ask the demographer Luis Rosero Bixby,...
Greater Metropolitan Area

Driver who severely beat anoter driver on the Autopista fired and being sued

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The images filled the morning news television screen, for no apparent reason, the driver of a big rig begins to beat with...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.