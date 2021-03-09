Public employees could not work more than 50 years with the State

RICO’s TICO BULL – Bad news for those vying for long life in public service in Costa Rica. According to Eduardo Cruickshank, president of Congress, civil servants who complete 50 years of work with the state would have to retire.

At the end of 50 years as a government employee, one has to (must) voluntarily decide whether to take retirement or seek other work alternatives in, and you have to like this, “other productive sectors”.

“The proposal seeks to remove pressure on public finances in the payment of annuities and open up jobs for new generations of workers to access the public service,” said Cruickshank.

Thus the proposal would remove that one reason why so many civil servants choose not to retire, despite meeting the requirements to do so.

According to the Régimen de pensión básico (IVM) – Basic pension scheme records by the Superintendency of Pensions, alone, there are 1,860 civil servants registered, aged between 61 and 86, who continue to serve.

