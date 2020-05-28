Wednesday, 27 May 2020
DONATE
BusinessEconomyRedaqted

Perception of the economy: 76% of Costa Rican say it is the worst time to buy a house

Results of the Consumer Survey N ° 66 released May 27

Rico
By Rico
10
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Consumer perception has plummeted to its lowest level in almost two decades due to the crisis generated by the new coronavirus pandemic.

This is revealed by the most recent survey of the Consumer Confidence Index (Índice de Confianza del Consumidor – ICC), the results of which were disclosed Wednesday by the School of Statistics of the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

According to the study, the assessment of the country’s economic conditions fell, on a scale of one to 100, from 33 points last February, to 19.7 points now in May.

- paying the bills -

“We have never before come to such a bad perception in the current economic situation,” explained Johnny Madrigal, coordinator of the ICC survey.

The negative assessment also carried over to other variables in the survey such as the acquisition of durable goods.

In fact, the percentage of people who consider that these are bad times to buy a home rose from 64.3% three months ago to 76.2% today.

In addition, 88.4% considered that it was not the time to purchase a car either.

The researcher pointed out that when they asked about buying household items, such as household appliances, 82.9% consider that they are bad times, increased from 63.3% in February.

- paying the bills -

“When asked about the current economic situation, we have not had a pessimistic situation like the one we are experiencing today (…). We have 18 years of doing the survey every three months and it is the first time that we have had such bad figures in some areas,” said Madrigal.

In addition, 53% of the interviewees have a strong uncertainty about their employment situation in the next 12 months. 33% said they are very likely to lose their job, while 20% do not know if they will have a job.

The ICC is a quarterly survey that has been conducted since 2002 and measures consumer confidence. This indicator is made up of two sub-indicators that are the current situation of the economy and future economic expectations.

The general indicator for the month of May in 36.6 points, which is considered pessimistic. The survey was carried out between May 4 and 20, and has a 5% margin of error.

 

Previous articleNicaraguan truckers block border crossing with Costa Rica in protest
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Inflation dropped in April

Economy RedaQted -
(QCOSTARICA) For the second consecutive month, the prices of the goods...
Read more

Business Sector Proposes Essential Structural Changes

Economy RedaQted -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica businessmen propose that given the economic crisis and...
Read more

MOST READ

Economy

Perception of the economy: 76% of Costa Rican say it is the worst time to buy a house

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Consumer perception has plummeted to its lowest level in almost two decades due to the crisis generated by the new coronavirus pandemic. This is...
Read more
National

Foreigner committing murder in Costa Rica cannot be denied citizenship

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It is almost impossible to believe, but it is so. Officials from the Civil Registry of the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) have...
Farandula

Joel Campbell and his wife light up social networks with a super-sensual photo

Luis Morales -
Fernanda Mora, the wife of Costa Rican footballer Joel Campbell, published a hot photograph with her sweetheart, which raised the temperature of her followers...
National

“In Costa Rica it is dangerous to go out alone, if the Covid does not kill you, someone on the street does”

RedaQted -
Although it is recommended to stay at home, some people just need to be out. And so do antisocials, who could be said are...
Expat Focus

“I’m never going back to the United States again.”

Randy Berg -
When I heard her say these words, I was shocked. I shouldn’t have been, with our history, but having known her for over a...
Health

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health investigating “atypical case” of coronavirus

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health is investigating an "atypical case" of coronavirus in Costa Rica, where a patient tested positive for the first time...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA