Poás crater lagoon recovers high levels due to reduced eruptions, heavy rains and cloudy days

QCOSTARICA – The Poás volcano crater lagoon returned to the levels it had before the strong eruptions that emerged in April 2017.

This was confirmed by Javier Pacheco, from the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori), who stated the 49 tropical waves passing over the national territory, with the consequent rains in the mountainous sector, as well as the decrease in the activity of the volcano, have influenced the recovery of that lake.

He added that at this time the days are more cloudy and, as there is less sun, evaporation also decreases.

Likewise, the effect of the rainiest months in this area (September and October) also allowed the water levels to rise more.

Currently, the lagoon is more than 15 meters deep and the acidic water covers part of the foundations of the old dome, a mass of 30 meters high and more than 100 long, formed by reddish stones that flew into pieces and disappeared with the eruptions that occurred more than three years ago.

The lagoon had completely dried up in 1990 and 1994, then it had ups and downs until the eruption of 2017.

The first time it dried up, and of which a record is counted, occurred in 1953. Ten years later, in 1963, there was talk of the formation of a small puddle and it was in 1965 that it formed the lake.

After the eruptions of 2017, the park was closed until August 26, 2018, when tourist access to the colossus, which is 2,708 meters above sea level, was reopened.