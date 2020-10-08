Police identify infiltrated drug traffickers using blockades to “divert police”

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Public Security, Michael Soto, confirmed that the Fuerza Publica (National Police) has identified people involved in drug trafficking crimes within the groups of people who participate in the blockades in sectors such as Quepos, Liverpool in Limón, Sarapiquí and Puntarenas in the last several days.

For the hierarch, it is of great concern that there are movements that are being influenced by criminals because the strategy could be interpreted in such a way that the intention to divert the attention of the authorities to increase the flow of illicit goods such as drugs, and recruit violent people for their organizations.

- paying the bills -

“… There could be other places where I know about participation. There is a mixture of ordinary citizens who want to protest and this type of person gets into them (…) in the Sarapiquí sector, an audio of a male with some leadership position circulated and offers some type of logistics,” Soto explained.

Illegal toll charges have already been detected by the uniformed officers, so there will be interventions in this regard soon.

The Minister of Security also indicated that he has been in constant contact with the Attorney General Emilia Navas to be able to prosecute people who are detained during these conflicts.

At the moment between 50 and 60 people have been arrested, although it is unknown how many are being prosecuted.

- paying the bills -