Thursday, 8 October 2020
‘Rescate’ asks for rescue

Let's protest, yes, but without criminals involved.

QCOSTARICA – How does ‘Rescate Nacional’ (National Rescue) come to lead the ‘rescue’ of the country when the same leader admits infiltration of drug trafficking?

Protesters through Molotov cocktail at police in Quepos

In his column in La Nacion, Armando Mayorga asked the rhetorical question of José Miguel Corrales, one of the leaders of the so-called “National Rescue”, who admits that the “blockades are being penetrated by drug traffickers” – criminals, local drug dealers, and confirmed the Minister of Public Security, Michael Soto.

It is more than obvious. Only a criminal burns vans or trucks, launches a tractor or shoots at policemen, obstructs free movement, charges a toll for allowing the passage, or destroys other people’s cars.

Only a savage thinks to prohibit the passage to the vehicle where a desperate husband was taking his wife to the hospital, in full labor, bleeding and in pain.

Only a criminal does what the “protesters” did in El Tanque de San Carlos: attack a 4×4 with sticks and stones, and break the window of the car of a mother and baby who needed medical attention.

We all have the right to protest, to complain publicly because we do not want to pay more taxes, but we do not have the right to commit criminal acts with the excuse that it is the only way to make ourselves heard.

Don José Miguel must come to his senses and accept that the movement got out of hand and now the one who really requires “rescue” is “National Rescue” as it has become a gang associated with crime.

The day for “National Rescue” to achieve some representation expired on Sunday, when the president, Carlos Alvarado, announced the withdrawal of the initial proposal he would make to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

That night, with a hot head, the ringleaders (ringleaders, because they act with poor judgment) decided to maintain the blockades indefinitely and that was when the initial protesters withdrew and the criminals gained control of the streets.

So much vandalism delegitimized the cause. Corrales must admit it. How does it occur to him to lead a “National Rescue” when he himself admits infiltration of drug trafficking? Crazy he who takes him seriously to negotiate.

It is time for you (Corrales), as a politician with a spur, to recognize that the best way is to go home and allow the “rescue” to be led by movements other than criminality.

Let’s protest, yes, but without criminals involved.

Previous articleSalvatore Ponzo and the Italian Mafia’s Infiltration of Costa Rica
Next articlePolice identify infiltrated drug traffickers using blockades to “divert police”
