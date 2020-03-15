Virtually everywhere alcohol gel is depleted by the threat of coronavirus, but we have good news for you.

It turns out that, starting on Tuesday you can purchase the alcoholic antiseptic solution for hand hygiene produced by the Fábrica Nacional de Licores (Fanal) National Liquor Factory – online at crpreviene.com and the Correos de Costa Rica (Post Office) will deliver it to you.

The Fanal says the 350mg bottles are much better than alcohol in gel because the formula is the one recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The delivery will be to some 103 intelligent mailboxes across the country.

The cost is ¢2,000 colones and ¢750 colones for the delivery.