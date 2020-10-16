Friday, 16 October 2020
First two minors die with COVID-19 in Costa Rica

The minors were 9 and 12 years of age with ailments that compromised their immune system

QCOSTARICA – Seven months after the first case of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, we have the death of the first two minors.

Hospital Nacional de Niños (Children’s Hospital) in downtown an Jose

In the epidemiological report this Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported that 2 minors, a 9  and 12 years of age.

The first of is a nine-year-old boy from San José, who was admitted to the Children’s Hospital, who had multiple ailments that compromised his immune system; the second case is a post-mortem report of a 12-year-old boy from Alajuela who died in his home where he received care for ailments that compromised his immune system.

“Preliminarily, both cases are classified as deaths with COVID-19 and not COVID-19,” said Dr. Priscilla Herrera, Director General of Health.

Despite this, both cases will be analyzed by the Mortality Commission.

So far, 7,642 minors have tested positive for COVID-19, of them 4,926 have recovered.

Health authorities have insisted on increasing hygiene and health measures with minors to avoid COVID-19 cases.

Previous articlePoverty in Costa Rica soared to 26%, the highest figure in the last decade
