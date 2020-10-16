First two minors die with COVID-19 in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Seven months after the first case of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, we have the death of the first two minors.

In the epidemiological report this Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported that 2 minors, a 9 and 12 years of age.

The first of is a nine-year-old boy from San José, who was admitted to the Children’s Hospital, who had multiple ailments that compromised his immune system; the second case is a post-mortem report of a 12-year-old boy from Alajuela who died in his home where he received care for ailments that compromised his immune system.

“Preliminarily, both cases are classified as deaths with COVID-19 and not COVID-19,” said Dr. Priscilla Herrera, Director General of Health.

Despite this, both cases will be analyzed by the Mortality Commission.

So far, 7,642 minors have tested positive for COVID-19, of them 4,926 have recovered.

Health authorities have insisted on increasing hygiene and health measures with minors to avoid COVID-19 cases.

