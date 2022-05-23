Monday 23 May 2022
type here...
Search

President blames former gvt for spending US$2.3 billion in international reserves

The money was spent by the Carlos Alvarado administrion to intervene in the exchange rate. “The house is in such a mess that we have to go into billions of dollars a year in debt,” said Chaves.

NewsFront PagePolitics
By Rico
President Rodrigo Chaves on Sunday (May 22) before leaving for Switzerland to promote foreign investment in Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

President blames former gvt for spending US$2.3 billion in international reserves

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves blamed the government of...
Read more

“Typical” rainy season conditions return

QCOSTARICA - After two days of virtually no rain...
Read more

Monday of Protests!?

QCOSTARICA - The Movimiento Civico announced protests for this...
Read more

Price of fuels above ¢1,000 proposed

QCOSTARICA - The Regulatory Authority (Aresep) - Autoridad Reguladora...
Read more

Fifth wave of covid-19 continues to advance: 100 people would infect 121

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa...
Read more

The challenge of the new government: a more inclusive Costa Rica that integrates its migrant population

(CONFIDENCIAL) I’m a journalist and also a Nicaraguan immigrant....
Read more

“Listening is essential to perceive reality”, Bishops on meeting with President

QCOSTARICA The Bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Costa...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢672.96 Buy

¢679.41 small> Sell

21 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves blamed the government of the former president, Carlos Alvarado, for spending us$2.3 billion of international reserves for the intervention of the exchange rate.

Chaves emphasized that fuel prices remain on the rise due to the exchange rate, which currently exceeds ¢684 at most banks, while the Central Bank’s reference rate remained at ¢679 over the weekend.

President Rodrigo Chaves on Sunday (May 22) before leaving for Switzerland to promote foreign investment in Costa Rica

Chaves assured that the previous government used the reserves when inflation was contained, which he described as a public policy error.

- Advertisement -

“That public policy error occurred when world inflation was contained and the United States Federal Reserve (FED) had very low (interest) rates. Now that global inflation is skyrocketing and the Fed is raising rates, we have no reserves,” he said.

The statement was made on Sunday within the framework of a press conference on concerns about fuel prices.

“Now that world inflation is skyrocketing and the US Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, we don’t have the degrees of freedom to respond to the global crisis, including fuel prices.

“It is not only the rise in the international price (of oil) as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine but also that the exchange rate is skyrocketing and we have US$2.3 billion less in reserves to face the crisis situation,” he said.

The president was emphatic that his administration has little room for action regarding international reserves due to the “hole” inherited by the previous administration, alleging that he was left with “little” space to mitigate the effects in the price of fuels.

On January 16, the international monetary reserves were at US$6.949 billion. This amount was US$1.16 billion below what it was on March 6, 2020, when the pandemic began. At the beginning of the previous government, they were at US$8.01 billion.

- Advertisement -

The dollar exchange has maintained an upward trend since mid-2021, which coincides with the increase in international prices, first due to the economic rebound caused by the pandemic and then due to the war in Ukraine.

According to experts, the dollar exchange rate in Costa Rica could exceed the euro price in the coming weeks.

The increase in prices of foreign products means that Costa Rica has to spend more foreign currency to buy the same amount.

What can be done, according to Chaves

Regarding the dollar exchange rate, Chaves said that it is possible to work to bring foreign direct investment, promote tourism and ask Congress to approve international loans that, in itself, the country needs to pay its expenses and honor its indebtedness.

- Advertisement -

“This is what we can do immediately. Know that the situation is difficult, but that the Government is not only working but also putting specific measures on the table to alleviate the situation that has many external elements”, he said on Sunday, minutes before leaving to travel to Davos, Switzerland, to the World Economic Forum, to promote foreign investment in Costa Rica.

“The house is in such a mess that we have to go into billions of dollars a year in debt,” he added.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article“Typical” rainy season conditions return
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

A King and Two Presidents

TODAY COSTA RICA - The weekend (May 7 and 8, 2022)...
Read more

Inauguration Day, Costa Rica 2022  

This page has been replaced with A King and Two Presidents.
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Front Page

Pope jokes with Mexicans: ‘a little tequila’ would ease knee pain

ACI Prensa - Pope Francis (Papa Francisco in Spanish)...
Health

“Eliminating the mask was not a populist decision”: Joselyn Chacón, New Minister of Health

QCOSTARICA - Within days of the Health portfolio, Joselyn...
Paying the bills