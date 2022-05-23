“Typical” rainy season conditions return

QCOSTARICA – After two days of virtually no rain in many parts of the country and the sunshine this morning, don’t forget to pack your umbrellas as you will most likely need it in the afternoon.

The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), is forecasting a return to “typical” rainy conditions starting today after last week, as the country experienced the passage of the first tropical wave that generated downpours in almost the entire national territory, that resulted in many areas with flooding and landslides.

The IMN forecast for today, Monday, May 23:

“This Monday we will have a characteristic pattern of rainy season in the country. A hot and sultry morning followed by a cloudy afternoon with rain and storm showers in the Central Valley, Central and South Pacific, as well as the North Zone and the Nicoya Peninsula. At night downpours are expected in the coastal sectors of the Central and North Pacific.”

#IMN_imagenes ¡Buenos días! Amanece el lunes un par de tormentas muy cerca de las costas del Pacífico y el Caribe Norte, lugares donde se han presentado lluvias dispersas en las últimas horas. Mientras que, en el resto del país, predomina cielo parcialmente nublado a esta hora. pic.twitter.com/8Nkpn8ji2E — IMN Costa Rica (@IMNCR) May 23, 2022

Click here for the latest weather forecasts.

And let’s not forget the effects of UV radiation while out and about this Monday morning. Use the following map from the IMN to guide you.

#IMN_IUV Pronóstico del índice de radiación ultravioleta

Válido: 23 de mayo del 2022https://t.co/3i5L3MMf5w pic.twitter.com/vUPXIpT3cv — IMN Costa Rica (@IMNCR) May 23, 2022

