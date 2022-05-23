Monday 23 May 2022
“Typical” rainy season conditions return

For this Monday, a hot and sultry morning followed by a cloudy afternoon with rain and storm showers in the Central Valley, Central and South Pacific, as well as the North Zone and the Nicoya Peninsula are expected

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – After two days of virtually no rain in many parts of the country and the sunshine this morning, don’t forget to pack your umbrellas as you will most likely need it in the afternoon.

Last week the country experienced the passage of the first tropical wave that generated downpours

The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), is forecasting a return to “typical” rainy conditions starting today after last week, as the country experienced the passage of the first tropical wave that generated downpours in almost the entire national territory, that resulted in many areas with flooding and landslides.

The IMN forecast for today, Monday, May 23:

“This Monday we will have a characteristic pattern of rainy season in the country. A hot and sultry morning followed by a cloudy afternoon with rain and storm showers in the Central Valley, Central and South Pacific, as well as the North Zone and the Nicoya Peninsula. At night downpours are expected in the coastal sectors of the Central and North Pacific.”

Click here for the latest weather forecasts.

And let’s not forget the effects of UV radiation while out and about this Monday morning. Use the following map from the IMN to guide you.

