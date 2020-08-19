Visitors to the Irazú volcano leave discarded masks in green areas and trails

[HQ] Some of the people who visit the Irazú Volcano National Park leave their masks thrown away in the green areas and trails.

On their Facebook page, park managers posted photos of the masks collected after the weekend visits.

The managers ask the population to make use of the authorized waste receptacles and avoid exposing the park staff.

“The staff has to collect this type of waste, exposing themselves to a possible contagion since we do not know what state the mask is in and it must be removed from the site where it is for the health of other visitors as well,” they published.

The managers assure that the improper disposal of masks “is becoming recurrent”.

