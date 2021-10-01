Friday 1 October 2021
type here...
Search

PRN closes doors on Melvin Núñez for not getting vaccinated

The Head of the legislative party bench confirmed that they made the decision ‘for the good of all’ and waiting for the TSE to issue a criterion on mandatory vaccination

HealthNewsFront Page
By Rico
Floria Segreda says that every tFloria Segreda, head of the PRN legislative party bench, says that every time Melvin Núñez sits next to her, in the plenary, she fumigates him with alcohol and recommends that he be vaccinated. Photo Graciela Solisime Melvin Núñez sits next to her, in the plenary, he fumigates him with alcohol and recommends that he be vaccinated.
Paying the bills

Latest

PRN closes doors on Melvin Núñez for not getting vaccinated

QCOSTARICA - While the Board of the Legislative Assembly...
Read more

Hospital Clínica Bíblica pharmacies have the PrEP pill to prevent getting HIV

QCOSTARICA - Currently, the pharmacies of the Hospital Clínica...
Read more

Edelweiss will fly for the first time to Guanacaste from Switzerland

QCOSTARICA - Edelweiss will begin operations, for the first...
Read more

Little known traffic rules that will cost you

QCOSTARICA - There are traffic rules in the Ley...
Read more

Where to go in Costa Rica (Photos)

QCOSTARICA - Some photos to inspire you to get...
Read more

Monteverde is officially the 83rd canton of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - In an atmosphere of celebration and optimism,...
Read more

The corner of Costa Rica where people live on, and on

Dulce Nombre, Costa Rica (AFP) Aged 94, Saturnino "Sato"...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – While the Board of the Legislative Assembly evaluate whether it can force legislator Melvin Núñez Piña, of the Partido Restauración Nacional (PRN), to get the covid-19 vaccine, his own legislative party bench closed the doors on him of its weekly meeting until he gets vaccinated.

Floria Segreda, head of the PRN legislative party bench, says that every time Melvin Núñez sits next to her, in the plenary, she fumigates him with alcohol and recommends that he be vaccinated. Photo Graciela Solis

Núñez is the only legislator who has not been vaccinated and was recently hospitalized due to the virus. Despite the call for him to vaccinate, the legislator who returned to work this past Monday refuses to vaccinate.

- Advertisement -

Barring Núñez from party meetings was confirmed by the legislator and party whip, Floria Segreda Sagot, who indicated that they cannot have him in the meeting with the six remaining legislators, “until he is vaccinated, for the well-being of all.”

Read more: Does mandatory vaccination apply to Costa Rica’s legislators?

Segreda explained that neither she nor the rest of the PRN fraction share the opinion of Núñez against inoculation and said that she, who occupies the seat next to Núñez, tells him every day he sit next to her: ” You have to get vaccinated ”.

“That is a personal opinion of his, because the PRN agrees with vaccination; it is very important to reduce infections,” she indicated.

Nuñes was absent from the committees and plenary session on Wednesday and Thursday, requesting permission to be absent Wednesday, but not for the day following.

Núñez has not spoken to the media since the decision was announced to challenge his refusal to vaccinate.

- Advertisement -

The legislator from Puntarenas, even after testing positive for covid-19 and hospitalized first in the Punaternas hospital that a San Jose hospital as his condition worsened, alleges that the vaccine is an experiment and he does not believe in its effectiveness.

The legislative president, Silvia Hernández, made it public this week that she has consulted the TSE (elections tribunal) and the Directorate of Legal Affairs of Congress about the possibility of requiring the vaccine compulsorily for legislators.

On Tuesday, September 28, the Ministry of Health, announced the mandatory vaccination of all public sector employees starting October 15 and that private-sector employers can do the same with respect to their workers.

“It was agreed to ask the administration for all technical-legal support for the implementation of the mandatory measure of the vaccine by the Ministry of Health, for officials and legislators. In the latter case, through consultation with the TSE,” indicated Hernández.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleHospital Clínica Bíblica pharmacies have the PrEP pill to prevent getting HIV
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Does mandatory vaccination apply to Costa Rica’s legislators?

QCOSTARICA - A storm has been brewing in the Legislative Assembly...
Read more

Private sector workers who refuse to vaccinate against Covid-19 could be fired

QCOSTARICA - If you work for the private sector and have...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Alajuela

There are potholes and then there are potholes!

QCOSTARICA - Imagine your vehicle being devoured by a...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 28: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, September 28, vehicles with...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.