Wednesday, 14 October 2020
#Protests2020NationalNews

Protesters shoot police officers who tried to remove the blockade in Upala

Rico
By Rico
71
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – A group of officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) was shot at by protesters, this morning in Santa Lucía de Upala, confirmed the Ministry of Public Security.

According to the Ministry of Public Security (MSP), the officers were attacked when they reached the intersection of that neighborhood to remove a blockade maintained by about 10 protesters.

“The people who were there responded by firing at the officers, so it was necessary to repel the attack,” said Jaime Sibaja, press officer for MSP.

Sibaja added that in the altercation a man, who claims to be Nicaraguan, was impacted by a bullet. The Red Cross confirmed that it received a call to attend to a man injured with a firearm, who was taken to the local medical center in delicate condition.

At 1:45 pm, the MSP reported the situation was under control and the officers were able to re-establish the passage for vehicles at the Santa Lucía de San José crossing.

So far no injured officers have been reported.

Vandalism has been the trend in the protests since last week, according to the Fuerza Publica denounced.

In addition to the burning of traffic patrols, and heavy machinery of construction companies, the protesters have thrown stones and even charged tolls to let private vehicles pass, at different points of the blockades.

Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

