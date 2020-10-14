Tourist plows car through crowd of protesters in Dominical

QCOSTARICA – A family of European tourists plowed through a blockade with their vehicle in the Los Chorros area on Route 243, between Pérez Zeledón and Dominical, hitting three protesters.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 am this Wednesday when the vehicle charged ‘barrandas’ (guardrails) set up in the road, according to data from the Central Communications of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross).

As a result, at least three people were injured; a woman was hit in the leg, a man his hand and back, while the third person was taken to a medical center in a private vehicle and his injuries were not known.

The tourist family is made up of the married couple and three minors, all of Hungarian nationality.

The vehicle suffered a broken windshield as the driver plowed through the barricade, but was later detained by the authorities, the tourists awaiting assistance and legal advice.

This would be the first incident of protesters being run over in the now 15 days of consecutive blockades on different roads in the country.

The incident occurred one day after the Constitutional Court unanimously declared a writ of habeas corpus against the ministries of the Presidency and Public Security for not lifting the blockades organized by the group calling itself the National Rescue Movement.

For the magistrates of the Court, the Executive Branch has failed to take both proportionate and effective measures to restore circulation and ordered the State to pay the damages to caused to the person filing the appeal.

(*) News in development