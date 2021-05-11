Protesters tried to block roads, but Police prevented closures

QCOSTARICA – Small groups of protesters tried to block several routes in the country on Monday, but the Fuerza Publica (National Police) managed to prevent the blockades and enforce the right of free movement.

Since early morning on Monday, authorities maintained constant monitoring and presence in different parts of the country, reported the Ministry of Public Security (MSP).

- Advertisement -

In the early hours, the Fuerza Publica carried out an extensive operation in Sarapiquí, Heredia, as well as in Altamira and Pital de San Carlos, in Alajuela.

The MSP indicated that in both cases there was chatter to possible blockages and burning of tires, but that thanks to the presence of the Police, the roads was kept open.

In addition, a group of riot police intervened a blockade in Paquita de Quepos, Puntarenas, where there was an agglomeration of at least 40 protesters.

The complainants closed the road with all kinds of objects and, after several warnings, police proceeded to open the road.

- Advertisement -

“The police tried to talk to them and were received with the throwing of stones and other blunt objects, so that an intervention had to be made,” explained the national director of the Fuerza Publica, Daniel Calderón.

Paso habilitado en el Puente sobre Río Grande de Terraba @fuerzapublicaCR se mantiene en el sitio pic.twitter.com/SaI427HDkl — Daniel Calderon (@dcalderonfp) May 11, 2021

As night fell, the ministry reported that two more blockades had been addressed; one at the Rio Grande de Térraba bridge and the other at El Roble de Puntarenas, near Riteve.

Around 11 pm, the MSP indicated that in Altamira three officers were injured and were transferred to the local clinic. In addition, it reported that a protester was arrested in this area and another in the southern region of the country.