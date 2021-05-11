Tuesday 11 May 2021
type here...
HQNational

Protesters tried to block roads, but Police prevented closures

When the police tried to talk to some complainants, they were attacked with stones

by Rico
29

QCOSTARICA – Small groups of protesters tried to block several routes in the country on Monday, but the Fuerza Publica (National Police) managed to prevent the blockades and enforce the right of free movement.

Photo: MSP

Since early morning on Monday, authorities maintained constant monitoring and presence in different parts of the country, reported the Ministry of Public Security (MSP).

- Advertisement -

In the early hours, the Fuerza Publica carried out an extensive operation in Sarapiquí, Heredia, as well as in Altamira and Pital de San Carlos, in Alajuela.

The MSP indicated that in both cases there was chatter to possible blockages and burning of tires, but that thanks to the presence of the Police, the roads was kept open.

In addition, a group of riot police intervened a blockade in Paquita de Quepos, Puntarenas, where there was an agglomeration of at least 40 protesters.

The complainants closed the road with all kinds of objects and, after several warnings, police proceeded to open the road.

- Advertisement -

“The police tried to talk to them and were received with the throwing of stones and other blunt objects, so that an intervention had to be made,” explained the national director of the Fuerza Publica, Daniel Calderón.

As night fell, the ministry reported that two more blockades had been addressed; one at the Rio Grande de Térraba bridge and the other at El Roble de Puntarenas, near Riteve.

Around 11 pm, the MSP indicated that in Altamira three officers were injured and were transferred to the local clinic. In addition, it reported that a protester was arrested in this area and another in the southern region of the country.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica will buy two million more doses to accelerate vaccination
Next articleThree thousand hospitalized by the end of May, UCR projects
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Three thousand hospitalized by the end of May, UCR projects

QCOSTARICA - On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 1,280 people...
Read more

Costa Rica will buy two million more doses to accelerate vaccination

QCOSTARICA - The President of the Comision Nacional de Emergencias (CNE),...
Read more

MOST READ

Latin American countries establish space programs despite limitations on ground

Quepos

Improvements begin at Quepos airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With the objective of boosting connectivity, regional tourism and the economic reactivation of the area, work started this Wednesday on the improvements...
Health

7 out of 10 Costa Ricans accept the coronavirus vaccine; 3 doubt or reject it

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Seven out of ten people in Costa Rica accept getting the covid-19 vaccine, while the other three have doubts, reject it or...
El Salvador

Salvadorans take to the streets to stop the start of the Bukele dictatorship

Q24N -
Q24N - The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced on Monday the possibility of continuing with the removal of officials, two days after...
Infrastructure

“Ciudad Gobierno” would give a new face to capital with a gigantic complex of buildings

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With a mega-complex of more than 153,000 square meters (1.65 million square feet), comprised of 16 ministries would be located in eight...
Health

Today’s Covid News: Daily cases of COVID-19 continues to decline; young adults most infected

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After breaking all records last week, the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica continues on the decline, according...
Coronavirus

A Few More Ways to Convince Hesitant Friends and Family to Get Their Vax

Q Costa Rica -
VICE.com - As the New York Times reported Monday morning, public health experts are worried that the elusive concept of reaching COVID-19 herd immunity...
Health

Today’s Covid News: 1,024 in hospital, 403 of them in an ICU

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After three days of nothing, not a word from the Ministry of Health, on the current covid-19 situation, Monday afternoon numbers were...
Vaccine

Costa Rica received the largest to date batch of covid-19 vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A new batch with 124,020 doses of the covid-19 vaccine landed on national soil this Tuesday night, as part of the weekly...
Health

48 patients with covid-19 from other provinces wait for beds in San Jose hospitals

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 48 patients with covid-19, the majority in severe and moderate condition, this Thursday morning were waiting for a bed in a hospital...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.