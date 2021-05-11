Tuesday 11 May 2021
type here...
HealthNews

Three thousand hospitalized by the end of May, UCR projects

by Rico
36

QCOSTARICA – On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 1,280 people in hospital with covid-19, of which 466 of them in an ICU, aged between 17 to 86 years.

Image for illustrative purposes. Shutterstock

Numbers that have been seen before in the history of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), so many patients of one single disease, as the Executive President of that institution, Roman Macaya, pointed out.

- Advertisement -

At the Center for Research in Pure and Applied Mathematics (CIMPA) at the University of Costa Rica, they see this number as the tip of the iceberg, predicting that the wave could see 3,000 people needing hospitalization by the end of this month.

Read more: 27-year-old connected to an ‘artificial lung’ for 111 days after infected with covid-19

Of that number, one third, a thousand people could need an intensive care bed (ICU), and that the death toll nationwide would reach 3,500. That would be more than double today’s number of patients in intensive care and more than 500 more deaths in less than three weeks.

The estimate was published by Mario Villalobos, professor and former director of the Center for CIMPA.

- Advertisement -

To reverse this negative trend, the key is in the “martillazos” (hammer blows), a tightening of sanitary measures by the government, argues Villalobos.

This measure was also effective in dissipating a second pandemic wave in July of last year.

This is supported by the Estado de la Nación (State of the Nation) report which revealed that road congestion was directly related to the increase in Covid-19 cases in 44 of the 82 cantons of the country.

Many on social networks and talking to the media expressed the government’s lack of seriousness in tackling the current wave, by not going far enough with measures announced at noon on Monday.

Read more; These are the sanitary measures that will be applied from today, May 10

At a press conference from Casa Presidencial, Alexander Solis, head of the National Emergencies Commission (CNE), announced that the weekday vehicular restrictions would be extended to the entire country and not just the Central Valley, and a reduction in capacity in different sectors, that would continue until May 31.

- Advertisement -

For their part, medical services professionals who have called for a “red alert” status expressed they had been let down.

Solis, when questions about the refusal to call a “red alert”, explained that that would mean, from a technical point of view, the country would have to shut down all commercial activity and tightly control the movement of people.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleProtesters tried to block roads, but Police prevented closures
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Protesters tried to block roads, but Police prevented closures

QCOSTARICA - Small groups of protesters tried to block several routes...
Read more

Costa Rica will buy two million more doses to accelerate vaccination

QCOSTARICA - The President of the Comision Nacional de Emergencias (CNE),...
Read more

MOST READ

Three thousand hospitalized by the end of May, UCR projects

Coronavirus

Canada approves BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for young teens

Q Costa Rica -
QCOVID DIGEST - Canada's health regulator has authorized the Pfizer/BionTech coronavirus vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years old. Dr. Supriya Sharma, the...
National

Red Cross suspends extraction of nutritionist’s body in Chirripó

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Cruz Roja (Red Cross), on Saturday,  suspended the extraction of the body of nutritionist Marialis Blanco Vega, who was found dead...
Health

Flexible vaccination triggers Costa Ricans travel to the United States

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The hook of six states promoting Covid-19 inoculation for tourists in the United States caught many Costa Ricans. They are Texas, Alabama, Arizona,...
Health

These are the sanitary measures that will be applied from today, May 10

Rico -
NOTE: Monday afternoon the government announced changes in the vehicle restrictions that take effect Tuesday, May 11 and capacities (aforos) starting May 13 and...
Health

Seriously ill patients from covid-19 overflow Caja capacity

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) says that its hospitalization figures for serious covid-19 patients are in the red. In a statement ...
Health

66% of ICU patients are under 60 years of age

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Sunday night, 432 of the 1,188 covid patients in hospital are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), after suffering complications from covid-19. In the...
Health

7 out of 10 Costa Ricans accept the coronavirus vaccine; 3 doubt or reject it

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Seven out of ten people in Costa Rica accept getting the covid-19 vaccine, while the other three have doubts, reject it or...
Health

Costa Rica has appllied almost one million vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - At the beginning of this month of May, Costa Rica has applied almost a million vaccines, as announced by President Carlos Alvarado...
News

Treasury eliminates tax exemption for online purchases under US$500

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of this week, tax exemptions on-line purchases of less than US$500 have been eliminated, except for goods without a commercial value...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.