Tuesday, 25 August 2020
DONATE
NationalNews

Protests against health measures turned to violence

Without distancing and only a few wearing masks a group of protesters confronted police in Tuesday's protests

Rico
By Rico
73
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) A march of dozens of people protesting against the health measures applied by the Government to face the COVID-19 pandemic turned to violence both at Presidential House and in the Legislative Assembly, this Tuesday,

In Zapote, protesters acted against a Traffic Police tow truck; Some even got on the vehicle, according to Columbia News, reporting that during the protest an “explosive” was heard detonated at 2:10 pm near the tow truck.

A video by Columbia also shows the apparent launch of the explosive under the Transit vehicle, as well as a person who reprimands the young man who launched it.

- paying the bills -

During the demonstration, which previously had been held at the Legislative Assembly, acts of harassment and violence against television channel 7 reporter Yahira Piña and others, who were covering the movement, were also recorded by cameras.

“Given the acts of violence and vandalism, the Government emphatically reiterates its rejection of any manifestation of violence. We always advocate for democratic dialogue for the solution of differences,” declared the Deputy Minister of the Presidency for Political Affairs and Citizen Dialogue, Randall Otárola.

Otárola added that days ago that group sent a list of requests, “to which a timely response will be provided.”

- paying the bills -

At Cuesta de Moras

The demonstration at Cuesta de Moras (Legislative Assembly) legislators and former legislators supported the movement in protest against the closures of gyms, vehicle restrictions and even the credit approved in the Legislature the day before with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The group of protesters was led by former legislators Óscar Campos, José Miguel Corrales and Célimo Guido.

Meanwhile, legislators from the independent Nueva República and thel Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC) made speeches in support of the protesters, particularly Harllan Hoepelman and Ignacio Alpízar, as well as the PUSC’s Shirley Díaz.

 

Previous articleCosta Rica’s Health Minister in Self Isolation Due to COVID
Next articleMinistry of Transport extends grace for August Riteve inspection
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica President admits that police violated protocol by arresting protesters

Redaqted Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado admitted this Friday that the Fuerza Publica...
Read more

‘It is cruel to say that this virus is invented’

News Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "Irresponsible and of no solidarity". This is how Dr. Daniel...
Read more

MOST READ

Guanacaste

Ovsicori reports eruption of the Rincón de la Vieja volcano

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) At about 4.02 pm Monday, less than 10 minutes after the magnitude 6 earthquake in Jaco, Puntarenas, the Rincón de la Vieja volcano...
Read more
Expat Focus

Request your ballot now for US General Elections

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The U.S. General Election is almost here! Request your ballot now if you haven’t already. Requesting an absentee ballot is easy. Just follow these...
HQ

Two men arrested of touching buttocks of cyclist while pedaling

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Two men could end up spending from three to six years in jail for touching the buttocks of a female cyclist while she...
Lighter Side

Ever wondered why are there now fewer earthquakes in Costa Rica?

Rico -
(Lighter Side) Ever wondered why are there now fewer earthquakes in Costa Rica? Because due to the pandemic there is not a single day in...
Redaqted

Costa Rica has the third highest avergae salary in Latin America

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica has the third-highest average salary in Latin America, concludes a study by Picodi. Ticos earn an average of US$737 per month, lower...
News

Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which ones are not? To August 18

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the pandemic, we try to keep our readers up-to-date on status of which airlines have flights to and from...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.