Wednesday 23 November 2022
Public workers will have time off this Wednesday to watch World Cup play

The time off is between 10 am and noon

QCOSTARICA – Today, Wednesday, the Costa Rican Men’s National Team or La Sele will debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup play. As such, the government has given civil servants two hours off to watch the game.

The time off is from 10 am to noon, as La Sele faces Spain’s national team.

This will be the first of three games that the national team faces in the World Cup. The second game, against Japan, will be on November 27. No time off since it is a Sunday. For the third game, on Thursday, December 1, against Germany, civil servants will again time off.

The guideline applies to all Central Government employees, with the exceptions established by special laws, such as hospital officials, clinics, workers of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, the Traffic Police, and police services attached to the Ministry of Public Security.

As to employees of non-central government institutions and agencies, such as ICE, INS, AyA and others, it will be up to the board of each to determine if employees will have time off.

In San Jose, given the expected mass celebrations (win, lose or draw), the chief of police, Marcelo Solano, reiterated his department will be in full force and with special operations before, during and after the game.

The Policia de Transito (Traffic Pollice) will also be out to control traffic flows and drinking and driving.

 

Previous articleDry season has already started in the Central Valley and North Pacific
Next articleYokasta Valle: I beat a Spanish woman when everyone said it was impossible
