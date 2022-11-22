Tuesday 22 November 2022
type here...
Search

Dry season has already started in the Central Valley and North Pacific

Surprise and sporadic rains, including downpours, can still occur during the transition period, which will be longer this year

NewsWeather
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Dry season has already started in the Central Valley and North Pacific

QCOSTARICA - The dry season, considered summer by Costa...
Read more

Transito prepares operations San Pedro for the SELE game against Spain

QCOSTARICA - The Fuente de la Hispanidad in San...
Read more

Owner of SYR stores arrested

QCOSTARICA - On the lam since November 11,  a...
Read more

“Costa Rica is the most modern and prosperous nation in North America”: Diario AS

QCOSTARICA - Diario AS, Spain's daily sports newspaper and...
Read more

“Oee-oee ticos, ticos”: Let the party begin!

QCOSTARICA - "Oee-oee ticos, ticos": The national cry of...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves: “I was wrong to promise it in the campaign”

QCOSTARICA - During his presidential campaign, Rodrigo Chaves promised...
Read more

UNA expert: Country lost trace of Monkeypox due to lack of data

QCOSTARICA - The difficulty in collecting essential data from...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢600.85 Buy

¢611.77 Sell

12November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The dry season, considered summer by Costa Ricans, has already started in the Central Valley and in the North Pacific, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

A typical rural road in the dry season in Costa Rica

From this week a decrease in rainfall in these areas has begun. However, the IMN forecasts the transition in the Central and South Pacific will last longer than normal.

According to meteorology Luis Fernando Alvarado, although the dry season has already started, surprise and sporadic rains, including downpours, it is not ruled out in some areas during the transition period.

- Advertisement -

This 2022, the rainiest months hit the country strong. The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission (CNE) – reports more than 6,000 floods so far this year.

The IMN weather forecast for this Tuesday, November 22, 2022:

On Tuesday we continue with a mixed condition, where during the first hours of the day there will be isolated rains in sectors of the Caribbean, North Zone, and also in regions near the coasts of Golfo Dulce. For the afternoon, showers will appear again accompanied by an isolated electrical storm in the Central Pacific and South Pacific. The Central Valley will have isolated rains to the west, the same condition will be for the Nicoya Peninsula.

Get the latest local weather conditions here.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTransito prepares operations San Pedro for the SELE game against Spain
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Say goodbye to the rainy season, as Costa Rica transitions to the dry season!

QCOSTARICA - The CNE lowered the alert status for rains in...
Read more

Dry air mass weakens Tropical Wave #44

QCOSTARICA - Tropical Wave #44 was to have dumped lots of...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

29 detained and 16 SYR stores closed

QCOSTARICA - A total of 29 people arrested for...
National

Say goodbye to the rainy season, as Costa Rica transitions to the dry season!

QCOSTARICA - The CNE lowered the alert status for...
Paying the bills