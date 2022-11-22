Dry season has already started in the Central Valley and North Pacific

QCOSTARICA – The dry season, considered summer by Costa Ricans, has already started in the Central Valley and in the North Pacific, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

From this week a decrease in rainfall in these areas has begun. However, the IMN forecasts the transition in the Central and South Pacific will last longer than normal.

According to meteorology Luis Fernando Alvarado, although the dry season has already started, surprise and sporadic rains, including downpours, it is not ruled out in some areas during the transition period.

This 2022, the rainiest months hit the country strong. The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission (CNE) – reports more than 6,000 floods so far this year.

The IMN weather forecast for this Tuesday, November 22, 2022:

On Tuesday we continue with a mixed condition, where during the first hours of the day there will be isolated rains in sectors of the Caribbean, North Zone, and also in regions near the coasts of Golfo Dulce. For the afternoon, showers will appear again accompanied by an isolated electrical storm in the Central Pacific and South Pacific. The Central Valley will have isolated rains to the west, the same condition will be for the Nicoya Peninsula.

Get the latest local weather conditions here.

