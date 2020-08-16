NationalPuntarenasToday Costa RicaPura Vida

Puntarenas invites tourists to appreciate the “phenomenon of bioluminescence”

(QCOSTARICA) On August 22, the phenomenon of bioluminescence will be enjoyed in Puntarenas, a spectacle generated by live microorganisms that, when the water moves or is disturbed, emit light and at night creates a luminous effect in the sea.

Those who wish to be part of a tour to appreciate it, will be able to do so in a camp that will strictly comply with the strict sanitary protocols, on Isla Cedros.

The two-day tour has a transportation service option from San José and includes dolphin watching, as well as lunch, among other activities.

The cost is ¢65,000 per person.

“Due to its proximity and economy, we know that we are an ideal destination for the Costa Rican family and that here in the El Puerto (the Port), tourists can always enjoy a wide range of experiences and destinations that, today more than ever, are so necessary for our well-being in the middle of the crisis,” explained Juan Ramón Rivera, president of INCOP and the Puntarenas Tourism Promotion Board.

