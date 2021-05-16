Q Media supports AmCham initiative to request donation of vaccines to the United States

QCOSTARICA – The Costa Rican North American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) this week began a Change.org petition to collect signatures to ask the United States government to donate one and a half million vaccines against Covid 19 for our country.

“We respectfully request President Joe Biden to donate at least 1,500,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica.

“This would accelerate the vaccination process to achieve herd immunity, protect the citizens and reactivate the Costa Rican economy,” says the petition. in Spanish and English.

The Q Media supports this AmCham initiative given the urgency of ensuring that Costa Rica is included in the list of countries that receive vaccine donations from the United States, and urge you to do the same.

This is not the first time that AmCham Cámara Costarricense Norteamericana de Comercio (AmCham) has made this request.

Since the end of April, the AmCham had asked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to include Costa Rica in the list of countries that will receive donations of vaccines against Covid 19.

In the letter sent by AmCham, they explained to President Biden the advantages of Costa Rica accelerating vaccination against the coronavirus, among which they highlight that the country becomes a biosecure tourist destination. In addition to normalizing the operations of the companies that operate in the country, among which are many North American ones.

Among the reasons for signing the petition, Jennifer Rivers, writes: “There are many American Companies in Costa Rica that manufacture medical devices and other critical supplies for the USA and for the world. supporting immunization in Costa Rica will help ensure continued supply for these critical items.”

Change.org is an open platform, where anyone in the world can start a campaign, mobilize other citizens and speak to decision-makers about the issues that concern them, to influence real change.

See the AmCham petition here.