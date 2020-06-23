Travel agencies “demand” of the government a clear date to restart tourism

(QCOSTARICA) Although they agree that the reopening of borders to international tourists is something that must be carried out gradually, the Costa Rican Association of Travel Agencies – Asociación Costarricense de Agencias de Viajes (ACAV) – considers that it is time for the government to establish a clear schedule and give dates of when it will occur.

According to the organization, there is a lot of uncertainty on the subject, and the sector simply cannot wait for the government to announce the opening three days earlier and for the flights to fill up at that time, since it is a service that users apply gradually.

“In the first instance, the announcement of a controlled opening to and from countries with low levels of contagion is completely understandable, what we demand is a definitive date for the opening of the borders, since tourists plan their vacations in time and the airlines also they need certainty to resume their flights to the country,” explained ACAV President Sary Valverde.

- payin the bills -

According to Valverde, the current uncertainty hurts all travel agencies that need to start selling tickets, negotiate with wholesalers, plan destinations, things that cannot be done overnight.

“The government cannot wait to say, we open July 1 and that the flights fill up in three days, this is going to be gradual. We occupy empathy on the part of decision-makers, the tourism sector requires this planning to ensure security according to new controls and protocols, but for this, it is also essential to give certainty to airlines, so that they can establish their itineraries and frequencies to Costa Rica,” emphasized Valverde.

- paying the bills -