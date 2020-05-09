Inflation dropped in April

(QCOSTARICA) For the second consecutive month, the prices of the goods and services that make up the basic food basket of Costa Ricans closed with negative figures; that is, the average price in general fell.

In April, inflation was -0.44%. In March it had been -0.03%.

With this, the accumulated inflation between January and April of this year was -0.08%, according to Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC) – National Institute of Statistics and Censuses.

Of the 315 goods and services that make up the consumer basket, goods and services, those that showed the greatest negative effect were gasoline, tomato and automobiles.

On the other hand, those that presented increases were eggs, ground beef and limes.

