Monday 5 December 2022
Remember today’s holiday is non-compulsory payment

If one works today they get paid their normal pay; if not worked, they don't get paid. And cannot be sanctioned for not working

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – This Monday is the last long-weekend holiday of 2022, in commemoration of the Abolición del Ejército  (Abolition of the Army) that is celebrated on December 1 and is a non-mandatory payment holiday in accordance with the Labor Code.

The transfer of the holiday to December 5 corresponds to the bill that moves some holidays to Mondays, to spur local tourism. The bill, enacted in 2021, covers a number of holidays in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

It is the first time that Abolition of the Army will take place as a holiday and since it is not mandatory payment means that the worker can take the day off but the employer is not obliged to pay them.

In other words, if you work you are paid the normal salary, if you don’t work you don’t get paid. This also means that if a worker chooses not to work today, he or she cannot be sanctioned by the employer, such as reducing the day from vacation days.

 

