the The 100 best companies and leaders in Costa Rica in reputation according to Merco

QCOSTARICA – Dos Pinos, Florida Ice and Farm (FIFCO), Intel Costa Rica, Auto Mercado, Bac Credomatic, Coca Cola Femsa, Grupo Purdy, Kimberly Clark, Café Britt and Amazon, are the companies with the best corporate reputation according to the Merco Empresas 2022 ranking.

As new additions this year appear in the top 100 list of best companies (state and private) in Costa Rica: Procomer (25), Banco de Costa Rica (31), Western Union (45), Lead University (54), Coopealianza (56), Telecable (71), Upala Agrícola (76) , Coopeservidores (78), Comeca Group (84), Colono Group (90), CMA Group (94) and Montecristo Group (100).

See the full list here.

As to business leader with the best reputation in Costa Rica in 2022, Ramón Mendiola (FIFCO) repeats, followed by Javier Quirós (Grupo Purdy), Franklin Chang (Ad Astra Rocket), Ileana Rojas (Intel), Guillermo Alonso Guzmán (AutoMercado), Gisela Sánchez (BAC Credomatic), Gonzalo Chaves (Dos Pinos), Diego Alonso (Auto Mercado), Federico Odio (BAC Credomatic) and Luis Mastroeni (Dos Pinos).

The good reputation of a company is the recognition that the different stakeholders make of its corporate behavior based on the fulfillment of its commitments and the satisfaction of its expectations.

Merco (Monitor Empresarial de Reputación Corporativa) – Corporate Reputation Business Monitor – is the corporate monitor reference in Latin America that has been evaluating the reputation of companies since 2000. It is a reputational evaluation instrument launched in 2000, based on a multistakeholder methodology composed of six evaluations and more than twenty information sources.

In this sixth edition, 15 sources of information and five evaluations participated, as well as 803 consumers, 208 managers of large companies, 40 Dircoms (communications managers) and opinion leaders, 30 economic information journalists, 37 financial analysts, 35 members of NGOs, 35 representatives of organizations from the labor sector, 32 from consumer defense entities, 20 members of the Government and 30 professors from the business area.

Likewise, together with these evaluations, an analysis of the reputation in the digital field of companies is considered, with more than 32,119 mentions, and the reality of these through an evaluation of the merits of reputations by 28 companies.

Merco currently produces eight monitors (Merco Companies, Merco Liders, Merco RSC, Merco Talent, Merco University Talent, Merco Consum, Merco Digital and MRS) and has a presence in Costa Rica, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain and and in process in Guatemala and Paraguay.

