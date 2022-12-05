Monday 5 December 2022
type here...
Search

the The 100 best companies and leaders in Costa Rica in reputation according to Merco

Dos Pinos is tops in Costa Rica, according to the Merco (Corporate Reputation Business Monitor), a corporate monitor reference in Latin America that has been evaluating the reputation of companies since 2000.

BusinessNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

the The 100 best companies and leaders in Costa Rica in reputation according to Merco

QCOSTARICA - Dos Pinos, Florida Ice and Farm (FIFCO),...
Read more

Remember today’s holiday is non-compulsory payment

QCOSTARICA - This Monday is the last long-weekend holiday...
Read more

Two hopes crushed in one game at Qatar World Cup group stage

QCOSTARICA - A thrilling Thursday in Qatar has brought...
Read more

Political abandonment condemns farmers to ruin and pushes them to extinction

QCOSTARICA (Semanario Universidad) The end of 2022 leaves the...
Read more

Cuba’s Informal Market Finds New Space on Growing Internet

Q24N (VOA) Havana — In the Telegram group chat, the...
Read more

Lagoon Dries Up as Drought Grips Peru’s Southern Andes

Q24N (VOA) From her home under the baking sun...
Read more

How to Choose Hotel for Your Next Trip

Choosing the right hotel isn’t a piece of cake,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢601.14 Buy

¢609.83 Sell

3 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Dos Pinos, Florida Ice and Farm (FIFCO), Intel Costa Rica, Auto Mercado, Bac Credomatic, Coca Cola Femsa, Grupo Purdy, Kimberly Clark, Café Britt and Amazon, are the companies with the best corporate reputation according to the Merco Empresas 2022 ranking.

In this 1975 photo, we see the Dos Pinos company when it was in Barrio Lujan. From Facebook Tiquicia Retro

As new additions this year appear in the top 100 list of best companies (state and private) in Costa Rica: Procomer (25), Banco de Costa Rica (31), Western Union (45), Lead University (54), Coopealianza (56), Telecable (71), Upala Agrícola (76) , Coopeservidores (78), Comeca Group (84), Colono Group (90), CMA Group (94) and Montecristo Group (100).

See the full list here.

- Advertisement -

As to business leader with the best reputation in Costa Rica in 2022, Ramón Mendiola (FIFCO) repeats, followed by Javier Quirós (Grupo Purdy), Franklin Chang (Ad Astra Rocket), Ileana Rojas (Intel), Guillermo Alonso Guzmán (AutoMercado), Gisela Sánchez (BAC Credomatic), Gonzalo Chaves (Dos Pinos), Diego Alonso (Auto Mercado), Federico Odio (BAC Credomatic) and Luis Mastroeni (Dos Pinos).

The good reputation of a company is the recognition that the different stakeholders make of its corporate behavior based on the fulfillment of its commitments and the satisfaction of its expectations.

Merco (Monitor Empresarial de Reputación Corporativa) – Corporate Reputation Business Monitor – is the corporate monitor reference in Latin America that has been evaluating the reputation of companies since 2000. It is a reputational evaluation instrument launched in 2000, based on a multistakeholder methodology composed of six evaluations and more than twenty information sources.

In this sixth edition, 15 sources of information and five evaluations participated, as well as 803 consumers, 208 managers of large companies, 40 Dircoms (communications managers) and opinion leaders, 30 economic information journalists, 37 financial analysts, 35 members of NGOs, 35 representatives of organizations from the labor sector, 32 from consumer defense entities, 20 members of the Government and 30 professors from the business area.

Likewise, together with these evaluations, an analysis of the reputation in the digital field of companies is considered, with more than 32,119 mentions, and the reality of these through an evaluation of the merits of reputations by 28 companies.

- Advertisement -

Merco currently produces eight monitors (Merco Companies, Merco Liders, Merco RSC, Merco Talent, Merco University Talent, Merco Consum, Merco Digital and MRS) and has a presence in Costa Rica, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain and and in process in Guatemala and Paraguay.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleRemember today’s holiday is non-compulsory payment
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

RTV extensions will run from when Dekra opens all the stations

QCOSTARICA -The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT)...
National

Increase in Internet connections boosts levels of competitiveness in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA  (Revista Summa) The increase in fixed and mobile...
Paying the bills