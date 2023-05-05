Friday 5 May 2023
type here...
Search

Remittances in Nicaragua rose 61.3% in the first quarter

Central AmericaNicaragua
Avatar photo
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

Remittances in Nicaragua rose 61.3% in the first quarter

Q24N (100%Noticias) More than a billion dollars in family...
Read more

Costa Rica’s unemployment continues to drop and stands at 10.6%

QCOSTARICA - The unemployment rate in Costa Rica registered...
Read more

300 homicides this year: 93 more than same period in 2022

QCOSTARICA - The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) reported...
Read more

Rainy season will be delayed a week for the Central Valley and the Central Pacific

QCOSTARICA - Good news from the national weather service,...
Read more

Government of Rodrigo Chaves breaks the agreement with CINDE

QCOSTARICA - With the objective of generating jobs outside...
Read more

Can I protect my assets in case of divorce in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - In Costa Rica, it is possible to...
Read more

Nicaragua to use atomic energy for peaceful purposes, in cooperation with Russia

Q24N (EFE) The National Assembly (Parliament) of Nicaragua authorized...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢541.57 uy

¢548.58 Sell

05 May 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (100%Noticias) More than a billion dollars in family remittances were received by Nicaraguans between January and March of 2023, most of it coming from the United States, which corresponds to the high flow of migrants that have left Nicaragua.

A remittance branch, in Managua, Nicaragua.

Nicaraguans received US$1.020. billion dollars between January and March 2023 from family and friends abroad, 61.3% more than in the same period of 2022, the Central Bank of Nicaragua reported last Saturday.

Remittances represent 20.5% of Nicaragua’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

- Advertisement -

In the first quarter of 2022, Nicaraguans received US$632.6 million dollars in remittances, US$387.7 million dollars less than the amount received in the first three months of 2023, the Central Bank said in a report.

“The flow of remittances entering the economy continued with the dynamism observed last year,” the monetary entity highlighted.

Of the total remittances received between January and March 2023, 81.2% of the flows came from the United States (US$828.9 million dollars); followed by Costa Rica, with 7.7% (US$78.9 million), and Spain, with 6.4% (US$65.8 million), according to official information.

Following is Panama (1.3%) and Canada (0.7%), which together with the US, Costa Rica and Spain represented 97.3% of the total received between January and March 2023.

Remittances from the United States registered a growth of 87.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and those from Costa Rica did so by 14.2%; On the other hand, family remittances from Panama and Spain decreased by 16.9% and 6.3%, respectively, the Central Bank specified.

Nearly 20% of the total population of Nicaraguan origin, estimated at 6.7 million, lives abroad, mainly in the United States and Costa Rica, and it is estimated that half of them do so undocumented (illegally).

- Advertisement -

https://100noticias.com.ni/economia/123506-remesas-nicaragua-suben-primer-trimestre/

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica’s unemployment continues to drop and stands at 10.6%
Avatar photo
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Can I protect my assets in case of divorce in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - In Costa Rica, it is possible to put assets...
Read more

Nicaragua to use atomic energy for peaceful purposes, in cooperation with Russia

Q24N (EFE) The National Assembly (Parliament) of Nicaragua authorized on Tuesday,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Government of Rodrigo Chaves breaks the agreement with CINDE

QCOSTARICA - With the objective of generating jobs outside...
Latin America

Latin America produces 13% of all food in the world

Q24N (La Estrella) In order to solve some challenges...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: