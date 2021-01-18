Monday 18 January 2021
type here...
HealthNews

6 year old girl dies of causes associated with covid-19: it is the fourth death of a child

Hospital is investigating the case to see if new coronavirus precipitated death; the minor had an underlying neurological disease and was a palliative care patient.

by Rico
39

QCOSTARICA – A six-year-old girl, with a fundamental neurological problem, became the fourth child fatality due to causes linked to covid-19.

So far, four minors have died from causes related to covid-19 at the National Children’s Hospital

The girl died on January 13 and was a patient in the Palliative Care Unit, confirmed the medical director of the Hospital Nacional de Niños (National Children’s Hospital), Olga Arguedas Arguedas.

- Advertisement -

Her death is also under investigation.

“We will await the analysis of the case to define with certainty if her death can be attributed to the covid infection or if it was, as in the other cases, of a concurrent cause,” explained the specialist.

The young girl is the fourth to have died from causes associated with covid-19.

The first two deaths, two boys, a nine-year-old and a 12-year-old, died in October. They also had background illnesses that complicated their condition by becoming infected with the new coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

The third death occurred in the last week of December. It was a case of a two-year-old with cancer, who is also the youngest person to die from causes linked to covid-19 in the country.

Although the highest mortality and morbidity reported by covid-19 occurs among adults, mainly older adults, children, and adolescents are not exempt.

In this age group, there have already been several cases of the so-called pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome, also known as Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

It is a rare condition in children who have or have had covid-19. Its first manifestations occur two to four weeks after the first symptoms appear.

This syndrome presents as an inflammation of different parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs.

In its latest report, the Minister of Health reported 2,449 deaths related to the new coronavirus and 185,653 confirmed infections since March.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleResidency for People with Fixed Income (Rentistas)
Next articleAna de Armas dumps Ben Affleck
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

100 years ago, the school year was also suspended and meetings were prohibited due to a pandemic

QCOSTARICA - It was the month of February 1920 when the...
Read more

“It is foreseeable that 2021 will be like an extension of 2020”: UNA epidemiologist

QCOSTARICA - Despite the arrival of the vaccine against Covid-19 in...
Read more

MOST READ

Nicaragua’s international airport with only one airline

Photos of Costa Rica

Dog walking the beach in Santa Teresa

Rico -
Dog walking the beach in Santa Teresa Beach, Puntarenas, Costa Rica Photo by Ricardo Arce via Unsplash.
Tourism

Costa Rica recovers air routes, but international tourism remains lukewarm

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The country recovered most of the air routes that were frozen due to the Covid-19 pandemic, confirming the return of 17 international...
Health

When can the Covid-19 vaccine be purchased at a pharmacy in Costa Rica?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Purchasing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rican pharmacies is foreseen in the second half of the year, at the earliest, while...
Health

Blue Monday: don’t be defeated by the saddest day of the year

Q Costa Rica -
Is it possible that each year has a particularly sad day? The saddest of all? Of that a date on the calendar can define...
Health

Health evaluates asking for negative PCR test again to enter the country

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Health Surveillance Directorate of the Ministry of Health is evaluating the possibility of again requiring a negative PCR covid-19 test to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.