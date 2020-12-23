Unions of doctors and nurses demand “immediate confinement” until the New Year

QCOSTARICA – “We demand to increase restrictive measures,” is among the demands of five unions that group together health workers on Health Minister Daniel Salas, for the population “from now until the New Year.”

The petition aims to alleviate the pressure caused by the pandemic on health personnel.

“Health Sciences professionals today make a vehement call for you to take extraordinary measures in the face of the seriousness of the health crisis we are facing. It is not enough to say that ‘the virus does not understand’, we must bravely face chaos and bring order to our streets and homes.

“We demand to increase restrictive measures; One possibility is immediate confinement from now on and until the New Year, to give a break to the exhausted hospital network and its staff,” indicates the letter signed by representatives of the National Union of Specialist Doctors (Siname), Union of Professionals in Medical Sciences from the CCSS (Siprocimeca), the National Association of Nursing Professionals (ANPE), the National Medical Union and the Union of Veterinary Doctors.

The claim occurs at a critical time, as hospital capacity is to the limits, in recent days the population has crowded shopping centers, stores and celebrations for the 30th championship of the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

The union organizations also asked Salas to “close airports and borders and extend the sanitary vehicle restriction.”

“You, as the highest health authority in Costa Rica, have the power to make the entire national health infrastructure available for the care of the Costa Rican population at no cost to the state or the Caja and thus we can count on a greater quantity of ICU beds for the care of critical patients with covid-19,″ the group added.

Salas said, through his press office, that they will respond in writing to the proposals of the unions.

On Tuesday, the first of the two weekly noon conferences to publish the numbers and measures related to the pandemic was rescheduled for today, Wednesday morning, by a decision of the Presidency.

Officials of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) have alerted of the lack of beds in intensive care units (ICUs) for critical covid patients.

In the latest report by the Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, Monday, 643 people were hospitalized due to the new coronavirus, of them, 239 were in intensive care, down from Monday’s 658 and 258, respectively.

At 1:00 pm Tuesday, the CCSS reported that they only had 9 critical intensive care beds available for patients with complications of covid-19.

According to a statement sent by the CCSS, two of these were in the San Juan de Dios Hospital, four in the Calderón Guardia Hospital, two in the Specialized Center for the Care of Patients with Covid-19 (Ceaco), and one in the Escalante Pradilla de Pérez Zeledón Hospital.

The CCSS has 359 intensive care beds to combat covid-19. Of these, 116 are for patients in a more delicate situation, known as critical intensive care.

To alleviate this situation, this Tuesday the Office of the Comptroller General authorized the CCSS to make an emergency purchase for US$1.4 million for equipment to enable more beds.

On Tuesday, December 22, Costa Rica had accumulated 160,804 cases of covid-19 since March 6 and the number of deaths associated with covid-19 reached 2,051.