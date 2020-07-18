Saturday, 18 July 2020
DONATE
BusinessEconomyHQ

Restaurant ask to be allowed to sell food of takeout and drive-thru

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
4
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants (Cacore) asks the Government to allow them to sell in the form of takeout and drive-thru as an option to contain unemployment, suspension of contracts and reduction of working days suffered by the sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The request was made by Clemencia Palomo, director of Cacore.

The group of restaurant representatives expressed their total disagreement with the restrictions implemented by the Government, which will apply from July 20 to July 31. They also argue that they are a sector made up mostly of small and medium businesses and that, after 18 weeks, they are already experiencing a “drastic deterioration in sales”.

- paying the bills -

According to Palomo Leitón, “we have demonstrated commitment in protocols, our sales decrease to -80%, home delivery has incremental costs that, in most cases, is an invitation to close operations”.

According to the new measures announced for next week, restaurants located in orange zones are not allowed to open, while establishments in yellow zones will be able to open their doors from Monday to Sunday, at 50% customer capacity.

“It seems unfair to us that other businesses within the exceptions can sell prepared food for takeout and we are not allowed to do so,” said Palomo.

Cacore’s figures reveal that 82% of restaurants have fewer than 50 employees, 45% of the country’s restaurants  (8,550 restaurants) have had to close their doors, and 70% of them reduced their working hours after the consequences caused by the new coronavirus.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleLatest COVID deaths: A 23-year-old woman, a post-mortem diagnosis and three seniors
Next articleWill there be cheap tickets when airports reopen?
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

Health

Latest COVID deaths: A 23-year-old woman, a post-mortem diagnosis and three seniors

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Three men and two women are the deaths due to COVID-19 reported Friday. A 23-year-old woman, a man without risk factors, and a post...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 504 new cases, deaths reach 40

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Wednesday, July 15, the Ministry of Health reported 504 new cases of COVID-19 infections in Costa Rica, the second highest number so...
Health

Costa Rica will resume phase 2 of reopening at GAM on Monday; resumption of flights on deck for August 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) will return, next Monday, July 20, to phase 2 of the reopening process that allows the operation of...
Pura Vida

These are the holidays that will move to Monday this year

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The law to move holidays to Mondays, in order to promote tourism by creating long weekends, would begin to apply in a few...
Health

COVID-19 In Costa Rica: Two new deaths and 446 infections

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday, July 14, 446 new cases in the last 24 hours, reaching an accumulated 8,482 positive cases...
Opinion

Even if you think the pandemic is a lie, wear a mask, keep your distance

Rico -
(Rico's Digest) OPINION - To all who believe, are convinced the coronavirus pandemic is a lie, a complot to new world order, an invent...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA