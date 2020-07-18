Saturday, 18 July 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Latest COVID deaths: A 23-year-old woman, a post-mortem diagnosis and three seniors

By Rico
(QCOSTARICA) Three men and two women are the deaths due to COVID-19 reported Friday.

A 23-year-old woman, a man without risk factors, and a post mortem diagnosis are some of the details of these fatalities.

The country now has 47 deaths, these are the details of the last five:

  • A 59-year-old man, a foreigner, resident of Heredia. He was diagnosed with Sars-CoV-2 on July 1 and was admitted to the Calderón Guardia Hospital. He suffered from chronic bronchitis, obesity, and had a history of smoking.
  • A 73-year-old man, Costa Rican and resident of San José. The deceased was admitted to the Calderón Guardia Hospital and was diagnosed on July 13. The only associated risk factor was age.
  • The third death was in the CEACO, an 83-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of San José, diagnosed on July 6. He suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes.
  • An 84-year-old woman from Heredia was diagnosed post mortem. Her risk history is under investigation.
  • A 23-year-old Costa Rican woman from Puntarenas. The deceased, who was diagnosed on July 14, was admitted to the Cuidad Neilly City. She suffered from high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease.
