Saturday, 18 July 2020
RedaqtedTravel

Will there be cheap tickets when airports reopen?

Avianca is promoting international destinations from Costa Rica starting in August from as low as US$195 return (Miami), without penalty of change of date. Destinations include the US, Europe, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia

by Rico
1
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica remains firm on August 1 as the date when the international airports Juan Santamaría (SJO) in San Jose and Daniel Oduber (LIR) in Liberia will reopen.

Of course, there will be a series of restrictions, that could include allowed destinations, for tourists arriving in Costa Rica and the destination country that accepts Costa Ricans.

And then there is the question of costs – the price of airfares.

Some airlines have given signals about the prices.

For example, the Colombian airline, Avianca promotes some destinations from Costa Rica, without penalty of change of date taking into account the governmental restrictions that may arise at any time due to the advance of the coronavirus pandemic.

If the trip is before October 31, 2020, the company says it will allow multiple changes without penalty or rate difference; If it is scheduled between November 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021, it will allow one (1) change of date at no cost.

Before the pandemic, many destinations could be reached cheaply,. A big question mark now is whether that will happen travel is allowed again.

The prices and destinations from Costa Rica that Avianca is promoting are (round trip, taxes included, selected dates – July 18, 2020):

  • Miami (USA): US$195
  • San Salvador (El Salvador): US$212
  • Mexico City (Mexico): US$225
  • San Francisco (USA): US$239
  • New York (USA): US$287
  • Los Angeles (USA): US$399
  • Bogotá (Colombia): US$400
  • Medellín (Colombia): US$443
  • Lima (Peru): US$459
  • Sao Paulo (Brazil): US$551
  • Santiago de Chile (Chile): US$555
  • Buenos Aires (Aregentina): US$569
  • London (UK): US$585
  • Madrid (Spain): US$629
  • Barcelona (Spain): US$675

Screenshot of Avianca promotions page (July 18, 2020)

Keep in mind that it does not mean that from August 1 that Costa Ricans can travel to any destination, as it depends on government restrictions, both national and from other countries.

