Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Rains will be less intense this Tuesday

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
(QCOSTARICA) Today, Tuesday, June 30, the rains will be less intense than those yesterday throughout the national territory.

According to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), tropical wave number 13 has already left the country, so a decrease in rainy activity for the Central Valley and Guanacaste is anticipated.

Scattered rains are expected in the morning in the South Caribbean, for the rest of the country the forecast is cloudy to partial skies.

In the afternoon, cloud cover is expected to continue in the Pacific and Central Valley but with rain only in the Central and South Pacific.

