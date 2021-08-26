Thursday 26 August 2021
type here...
Search

Return of airlines to Costa Rica has already taken off, but not flying high

40% of airlines have not resumed flights to Costa Rica after Covid-19; All connections to the United States have already been recovered

EconomyEconomic RecoveryNews
By Rico
"With the data and the perspective that time gives, I vindicate a decision that represented a turning point and of success in the beginning of the recovery process of our tourism industry: the reopening of the air border after five months of zero season", said Gustavo Segura, Rector Minister of Tourism. Archive / -Shutterstock / La República.
Paying the bills

Latest

Rains wreak havoc in Garabito: Municipality requires permits to act

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains that have been reported...
Read more

Breakthrough Covid Cases: Uncommon and Often Mild, but Not Always

Breakthrough Covid infections are relatively uncommon for the fully...
Read more

Return of airlines to Costa Rica has already taken off, but not flying high

QCOSTARICA - One year after Costa Rica reopened its...
Read more

Costa Rica will receive more than 28 countries in the National Convention and Ibero-American Conference of Free Zones

QCOSTARICA - Discussing the present and future of the...
Read more

El Salvador begins installing bitcoin ATMs

Q24N - El Salvador has begun installing bitcoin ATMs,...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – One year after Costa Rica reopened its air borders due to the Covid-19 health emergency, the return of airlines to the country has already taken off, but it still is not flying high when compared to the market before the pandemic.

“With the data and the perspective that time gives, I vindicate a decision that represented a turning point and of success in the beginning of the recovery process of our tourism industry: the reopening of the air border after five months of zero season,” The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura

This limits international connections and the offer for foreign tourists, but also for nationals and residents who want to leave the country for work, study or vacation.

- Advertisement -

To date, 40% of the airlines have yet to resume their flights to Costa Rica, after the closure of borders for five months in 2020.

The 12 include; Air Panama, Air Transat, Albatros, British Airways, Condor, and Interjet.

On the other hand, more airlines have returned to the country. Sixteen airlines have already resumed operations, according to data from the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo. (ICT) – Costa Rica’s tourism board.

Iberia, Lufthansa, United Airlines, American Airlines, Aeroméxico, Volaris and Jet Blue are in this group.

Also, two new airlines, Frontier and Iberojet, began operations in the country

All pre-pandemic airlines have recovered from the United States and new routes have been added to and from cities such as San Francisco, Denver and Austin.

- Advertisement -

This is important because the vast majority of tourists to Costa Rica come from the United States.

“We expect an important high season,” said Álvaro Vargas, general director of Civil Aviation.

To help facilitate the return of more airlines and tourists, especially from Europe and Canada, from where a large number of tourists arrivals originate, the government has developed health and care protocols.

“Some countries and they are still closed or restricted, we have been very open in allowing, in an orderly manner and following sanitary measures, and easiness for passengers to return to Costa Rica,” concluded Vargas.

- Advertisement -

Although Costa Rica opened its borders August 1, 2020, only for travelers from the European Union, currently visitors from anywhere in the world are welcomed, as long as they comply with immigration and health requirements related to Covid -19.

With respect to immigration, they are the same pre-pandemic; as to health, all visitors must fill out a Health Pass and proof of covid travel insurance for a minimum of US$50,000 dollars to cover medical costs and US$2,000 for lodging. The insurance requirement is waived to travelers who have been fully vaccinated.

The ICT highlighted weeks ago that, during the last year, 766 thousand tourists have arrived in the country, representing half of the pre-pandemic tourist volume.

“With the data and the perspective that time gives, I vindicate a decision that represented a turning point and of success in the beginning of the recovery process of our tourism industry: the reopening of the air border after five months of zero season,” said the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

The United States is consolidated as the main engine for the recovery of tourists by air with an entry of 549 thousand visitors, followed by Europe, with 110 thousand.

“There is still a long way to go and we must go together in the same direction as the public and private sector to open ourselves in the best way to the world, with firm steps, without abandoning our essence, always thinking about the health of the person,” added the minister.

The current list of airlines restarting their operations to and from Costa Rica:

  • Iberia
  • Lufthansa
  • United Airlines
  • American Airlines
  • Copa
  • Spirit
  • Aeromexico
  • Air France
  • Avianca
  • JetBlue
  • Delta
  • Alaska
  • Volaris
  • Edelweiss
  • Southwest
  • KLM
  • Frontier (new)
  • Iberojet (new)

Not yet to restart their operations in Costa Rica are:

  • Air Canada
  • Condor
  • Interjet
  • LATAM
  • Sun Country
  • Sunwing
  • Westjet
  • Wingo

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica will receive more than 28 countries in the National Convention and Ibero-American Conference of Free Zones
Next articleBreakthrough Covid Cases: Uncommon and Often Mild, but Not Always
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica received 766,000 tourists by air after reopening of borders

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica received a total of 766,303 tourists arrivals...
Read more

Improving education and Internet connection is vital to promote development in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - Guanacaste has everything to be a prosperous province; a...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Pura Vida

Today 50 years ago: They built a splendid bridge that led nowhere

QCOSTARICA - Some things do not change. At least...
Economic Recovery

Return of airlines to Costa Rica has already taken off, but not flying high

QCOSTARICA - One year after Costa Rica reopened its...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.