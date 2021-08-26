Costa Rica will receive more than 28 countries in the National Convention and Ibero-American Conference of Free Zones

QCOSTARICA – Discussing the present and future of the Free Zones (Zona Francas) Regime in Costa Rica and Latin America, analyzing trends and exchanging new knowledge about the attraction of direct foreign investment, is the objective of the discussion that will take place in our country and will receive more than 28 invited nations.

This activity is part of the V National Congress and the XXIII Conference of Free Zones of Ibero-America and will be held on September 9.

The meeting, organized by the Associations of the Free Zones of Costa Rica and the Americas, will also analyze the route to follow for the design and implementation of public policies and strategies for the generation of more quality jobs, productive chains, and the use of transfer of knowledge and technologies to national economies.

Other topics related to sustainability in the sector, the transformation of business models and new dynamic sectors will also be addressed by specialists.

In the same way, it will talk about the availability of human talent and its productivity, and about how automation and digitization are drastically revolutionizing commercial and investment dynamics, worldwide.

The free zone sector in Costa Rica and the region has been one of those that, even during the pandemic, has maintained the generation of formal, inclusive and quality jobs, according to Carlos Wong, President of the Free Zones Association of Costa Rica (AZOFRAS).

“This event will allow us to exchange experiences among the countries of the region, so that the sector continues to grow and generate great benefits for the Latin American countries,” said Wong.

Currently, the Free Zones Regime generates one million direct jobs and about 2 million indirect jobs in the Ibero-American region, and is made up of 640 parks that house 13,200 companies from various sectors, according to AZOFRAS data.

The congress will take place from 8 am at 1 am at the Costa Rica Convention Center and will be broadcast live via streaming for free.

To participate, you can register at www.congresozonasfrancas.com.

