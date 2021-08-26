Thursday 26 August 2021
type here...
Search

Costa Rica will receive more than 28 countries in the National Convention and Ibero-American Conference of Free Zones

Trends on the attraction of foreign direct investment will be one of the topics to be analyzed; Event will be broadcast live from the Convention Center on September 9

BusinessHQ
By Q Costa Rica
"This event will allow us to exchange experiences among the countries of the region, so that the sector continues to grow and generate great benefits for the Latin American countries", Carlos Wong, President of AZOFRAS.
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica will receive more than 28 countries in the National Convention and Ibero-American Conference of Free Zones

QCOSTARICA - Discussing the present and future of the...
Read more

El Salvador begins installing bitcoin ATMs

Q24N - El Salvador has begun installing bitcoin ATMs,...
Read more

Nicaragua: Enforced disappearance is the new tactic for repression

Amnesty International - The enforced disappearance of people is...
Read more

The Ortega-Murillo Regime’s Cycle of Vengeance and Reprisals

TODAY NICARAGUA  – The Ortega regime has established a...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 26: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Thursday, August 26, vehicles with...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Discussing the present and future of the Free Zones (Zona Francas) Regime in Costa Rica and Latin America, analyzing trends and exchanging new knowledge about the attraction of direct foreign investment, is the objective of the discussion that will take place in our country and will receive more than 28 invited nations.

“This event will allow us to exchange experiences among the countries of the region, so that the sector continues to grow and generate great benefits for the Latin American countries”, Carlos Wong, President of AZOFRAS.

This activity is part of the V National Congress and the XXIII Conference of Free Zones of Ibero-America and will be held on September 9.

- Advertisement -

The meeting, organized by the Associations of the Free Zones of Costa Rica and the Americas, will also analyze the route to follow for the design and implementation of public policies and strategies for the generation of more quality jobs, productive chains, and the use of transfer of knowledge and technologies to national economies.

Other topics related to sustainability in the sector, the transformation of business models and new dynamic sectors will also be addressed by specialists.

In the same way, it will talk about the availability of human talent and its productivity, and about how automation and digitization are drastically revolutionizing commercial and investment dynamics, worldwide.

The free zone sector in Costa Rica and the region has been one of those that, even during the pandemic, has maintained the generation of formal, inclusive and quality jobs, according to Carlos Wong, President of the Free Zones Association of Costa Rica (AZOFRAS).

“This event will allow us to exchange experiences among the countries of the region, so that the sector continues to grow and generate great benefits for the Latin American countries,” said Wong.

Currently, the Free Zones Regime generates one million direct jobs and about 2 million indirect jobs in the Ibero-American region, and is made up of 640 parks that house 13,200 companies from various sectors, according to AZOFRAS data.

- Advertisement -

The congress will take place from 8 am at 1 am at the Costa Rica Convention Center and will be broadcast live via streaming for free.

To participate, you can register at www.congresozonasfrancas.com.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleEl Salvador begins installing bitcoin ATMs
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Central Bank raises economic growth projection to 3.9% for 2021

QCOSTARICA - The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) revised production...
Read more

Fire devours plastics warehouse in Alajuela

QCOSTARICA - A large fire in a plastics warehouse in Alajuela...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

4 Key Aspects of the Best Health Insurance Plans in India

Health insurance in India is undergoing a transformative phase...
Latin America

The digital strategies of Latin American governments

QCOSTARICA - Several Latin American countries have unveiled new...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.