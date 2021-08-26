Thursday 26 August 2021
type here...
Search

Breakthrough Covid Cases: Uncommon and Often Mild, but Not Always

HealthCoronavirusRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
Image Ash Adams for The New York Times
Paying the bills

Latest

Rains wreak havoc in Garabito: Municipality requires permits to act

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains that have been reported...
Read more

Breakthrough Covid Cases: Uncommon and Often Mild, but Not Always

Breakthrough Covid infections are relatively uncommon for the fully...
Read more

Return of airlines to Costa Rica has already taken off, but not flying high

QCOSTARICA - One year after Costa Rica reopened its...
Read more

Costa Rica will receive more than 28 countries in the National Convention and Ibero-American Conference of Free Zones

QCOSTARICA - Discussing the present and future of the...
Read more

El Salvador begins installing bitcoin ATMs

Q24N - El Salvador has begun installing bitcoin ATMs,...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Breakthrough Covid infections are relatively uncommon for the fully vaccinated, and rarely result in severe illness or hospitalizations. But when they do happen they can come as a traumatic surprise.

Vaccination remains the best defense, health experts say.

Photo: Ash Adams for The New York Times

- Advertisement -

Moira Smith of Anchorage, Alaska, was visiting with relatives who were unvaccinated last month. Both Ms. Smith and her mother, who are vaccinated, came down with Covid infections.

Read the full story at Nytimes.com

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleReturn of airlines to Costa Rica has already taken off, but not flying high
Next articleRains wreak havoc in Garabito: Municipality requires permits to act
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Rains wreak havoc in Garabito: Municipality requires permits to act

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains that have been reported in recent...
Read more

Breakthrough Covid Cases: Uncommon and Often Mild, but Not Always

Breakthrough Covid infections are relatively uncommon for the fully vaccinated, and...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Coronavirus

Breakthrough Covid Cases: Uncommon and Often Mild, but Not Always

Breakthrough Covid infections are relatively uncommon for the fully...
Latin America

Nicaragua: Enforced disappearance is the new tactic for repression

Amnesty International - The enforced disappearance of people is...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.