Rincón de la Vieja Volcano eruption with a plume 5,000 meters above the crater level

QCOSTARICA — The Rincón de la Vieja Volcano on Friday let out an eruption that sent a huge plume of smoke and ash soaring up to 5,000 meters into the sky above the crater.

The Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (OVSICORI) – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica – reported multiple small exhalations, where the one that stood out the most was the one at 1:22 am, which reached a height of more than 5 kilometers.

The institution indicated that this eruption did not present significant lahars, a hot or cold mixture of water and rock fragments that flows down the slopes of a volcano and typically enters a river valley.

The Rincon de la Vieja (“The Old Woman’s Corner”) volcano is an active andesitic complex volcano, located about 23 km (14 mi) from Liberia, in the Rincón de la Vieja National Park, one of the parks in the Guanacaste Conservation Area.

