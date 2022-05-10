Rodrigo Chaves’ last name wrong 24 times in ‘La Gaceta’

QCOSTARICA – The Government of Rodrigo Chaves misspelled the last name of the President, in the first 24 agreements signed by the president and published this Tuesday, May 10, in the official newspaper ‘La Gaceta’.

The president’s signature was recorded with the name of RODRIGO CHAVEZ ROBLES, when the correct spelling of the president’s surname is CHAVES.

The 24 presidential agreements correspond to the appointment of ministers, deputy ministers and executive presidents. These acts were signed last Sunday, May 8, after the transfer of powers, and were published this Tuesday.

The full content of the executive decrees and guidelines related to the repeal of the mandatory use of the mask and vaccination, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE, the rice market, and drug and agrochemical registries are not yet known.

By 3:00 pm today, there has been a deliberate absence of communications from the President and Casa Presidencial on the foregoing decrees.

The Ministry of Communication has not answered queries about doubts about Chaves’ first decisions, nor of the press conference promised by the Ministra de la Presidencia (Chief of Staff), Natalia Díaz, that would include explanations by the new Ministra de Salud (Minister of Health), Joselyn Chacón, about the decrees that eliminate the compulsory nature of the vaccine and masks to prevent covid-19.

More mistakes

The government mistakenly appointed another person as Ministra de la Condición de la Mujer (Minister of the Status of Women) in the appointment agreement that was published this Tuesday, May 10, in the official newspaper La Gaceta.

The official document says that the rank of “minister without portfolio of the Condition of Women” is granted to Adilia Caravaca Zúñiga, who in turn was appointed as executive president of the National Institute for Women (Inamu).

However, during the transfer of powers on May 8, Cindy Quesada Hernández, a former collaborator in the Rodrigo Chaves campaign, attended as Minister for the Status of Women.

During the cabinet presentations, Chaves announced Quesada Hernández as president of Inamu. However, on Sunday, she acknowledged that she did not have the necessary requirements to occupy the presidency of the Inamu, which are having a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of professional practice in the respective career.

That same day, the designated said that, consequently, she would be appointed minister and another person, whose name was not announced, would be the executive president of Inamu.

However, this Tuesday, in the official newspaper La Gaceta, Adilia Caravaca appeared in both positions.

