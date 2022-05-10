Tuesday 10 May 2022
Avianca will fly direct between Costa Rica and Washington starting July

HQTravel
By Rico
Flights to Wasshington start at US$178
Dollar Exchange

¢665.55 Buy

¢672.53 small> Sell

10 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Starting on July 15, Avianca will fly direct between San José, Costa Rica and  Washington D.C.

The direct flights will be on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Flights to Wasshington start at US$178

From Costa Rica, it will depart at 5:10 pm and is expected to arrive in Washington at 11:50 pm, while the flight from Washington – Dulles Airport (IAD) will leave at 2:30 am and land at Juan Santamaría airport (SJO) around 5:30 am.

Washington is home to one of the largest communities of Costa Ricans abroad, which is why the airline will make more than 1,800 seats available to passengers per month.

“Our purpose is to continue connecting Costa Ricans with the rest of the world and to continue promoting tourism by attracting travelers from more destinations to the country,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca Sales Director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

With this new route, Avianca will have13 direct destinations to and from Costa Rica.

Tickets are already on sale on the Avianca Costa Rica website, mobile application, physical points of sale, and travel agencies.

