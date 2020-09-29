Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Ruta 27 tolls will increase starting Thursday

Light vehicles will pay ¢90 more for the route between San José and Caldera

(QCOSTARICA) While the economic crisis felt by one and all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prices of goods and services continue to rise.

Archive photo of the toll booths at Escazu, the busiest of all tolls on the Ruta 27

Starting on Thursday, October 1, the tolls on the Ruta 27 (the San Jose – Caldera) will see a price hike of ¢20 to ¢30 colones at each station, for a total of ¢90 colones for light passenger vehicles from a complete run of the highway from La Sabana to Orotina.

In the case of the booths located in Escazú, light cars and motorcycles will go from paying ¢380 to ¢400, while at the San Rafael de Alajuela (La Guacima) station the rate will rise from ¢580 to ¢600; in Atenas it will go from ¢760 to ¢790; and in Pozón (Orotina), from ¢580 to ¢600.

The increase, blamed on the dollar exchange, affects all classes of vehicles.

According to Globalvia Ruta 27 (the private concessionaire) statistics some 78,000 vehicles daily moved along the Ruta 27 in 2019.

The concession contract allows the concessionaire to every 3 months, adjust up or down, the rate base on the dollar exchange rate.

The dollar exchange set by the Central Bank this Tuesday morning, September 29, is ¢606.10 for US$1 dollar.

 

