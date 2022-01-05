Costa Rica among the 12 highly recommended destinations for 2022, according to El País

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica stands out as one of the 12 highly recommended destinations to visit in 2022, according to the Spanish newspaper El País.

The list was prepared by the travel blogger Paco Nadal, in which he highlights that during his visit to the country he learned what “pura vida” means.

“Not only the pleasure of living happily, but of living surrounded by greenery and nature. That practically 50% of the country is covered by forest and that more than 20% is a reserve or a protected natural park subject to strong environmental conservation measures perfectly reflects that this is the destination for all nature lovers. There are so many natural spaces that the difficult thing is to choose which ones to visit,” says the publication.

This is not the first time that Costa Rica has appeared on the list recommended by Nadal, which this year is led by Egypt, Poland and Cuba.

In 2017, he posted a special on his YouTube account about his tour of the country, starting with San José, where he highlighted the National Theater and trendy cafes.

His next stop was the Caribbean, specifically Puerto Viejo, which he described as a paradise for backpackers and surfers. Highlighted also: Tortuguero, Río Celeste, Brasilito, Islita, among others.

Nadal’s list of destinations:

Egypt Poland Cuba Montenegro Mozambique Iceland Ecuador The castles of the Loire Namibia Costa Rica Sardinia, Italy Portugal

Last November, Costa Rica was awarded at the Wanderlust Travel Awards,

recognizing the country’s work to attract tourists in a pandemic, according to the ICT, the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (Costa Rica Travel Board).

Excellent ratings from judges, travelers and readers of the British travel and tourism magazine enabled the country to obtain bronze in the category “Most Desirable Country (Long Haul) 2021”.

The gold and silver awards in the category of the most desired destinations were awarded to Australia and Japan, respectively.

Also in November last, another recognition came from the “World Travel Awards 2021”, cataloged as the Oscars of the tourism sector, which ranked Costa Rica as the “Leading tourist destination in Mexico and Central America”.

“Costa Rica is a country that offers unique and authentic experiences where to reconnect with the value of life, a sanctuary of sustainability, a country with flavors to discover and responsible for managing the health crisis,” said at the time, Carolina Trejos, ICT Marketing Director.

