Saturday, 16 May 2020
Salt and Coca

778 1 kg packages of cocaine were found hidden in a container shipment of salt from Colombia

Officers from the Drug Control Police (PCD) detained a group that hid 778 packages of cocaine inside a container loaded with a thousand bags of refined industrial salt.

Photo: PCD

The find was made this Wednesday, May 13, during a container inspection at the AMP Terminal, in Limón.

The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) said the  778 packages, each weighing one kilogram, were distributed in 26 bags camouflaged between the refined salt packages.

“This is another blow against transnational criminal organizations and effective work very well done by the PCD,” said Michael Soto, minister of public security.

The container had arrived this week at the Costa Rica terminal from Cartagena, Colombia.

According to the MSP, so far this year, the PCD has seized a total of 7,716 packages of cocaine at the Moin container terminal.

