San Jose cops out painting lines

(QCOSTARICA) With paint and brush, a crew of San Jose Municipal Police were out on earlier this week painting distancing lines at commuter train stops in the capital.

The Municipal Police – not the crews of the Incofer (the railway) – took to the task ensuring compliance with the distancing guidelines of the Ministry of Health, in the central canton of the city, to avoid the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Their efforts on Tuesday were concentrated in the areas around the San Jose municipal offices and La Sabana.

The effort will continue to other areas of the city.

“Today it has started with the demarcation of the train stops located in the central canton. It is a contribution of the municipal police and the Municipality of San José in the prevention of the coronavirus,” said Isidro Calvo, an adviser to the police force.

The central canton of San José registers 163 positive cases, of which 66 are active (still sick), being the second most affected (behind San Carlos, which had on Monday 77 active cases).

Photos courtesy of the Policía Municipal de San José